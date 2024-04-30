Officials say Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill at least 22 people including baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Officials say Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill at least 22 people including baby

By Press Association
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip (Mohammad Jahjouh/AP)
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip (Mohammad Jahjouh/AP)

Palestinian health officials say Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza city of Rafah have killed at least 22, including six women and five children.

One of the children killed in the strikes overnight into Monday was a newborn baby of only five days of age.

“Everyone was sleeping in their beds,” said Mahmoud Abu Taha, whose cousin was killed with his wife and their year-old baby in a house where at least 10 died.

“They have nothing to do with anything.”

Britain Israel Palestinians
Pro-Palestinian protesters hold banners and placards ahead of a march in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza in London (Thomas Krych/AP)

Israel has regularly carried out airstrikes on Rafah since the start of the war and has threatened to send in ground troops as Israel claims the besieged city is the last major Hamas stronghold in Palestine.

Over a million Palestinians have sought refuge in the city. The US and others have urged Israel not to invade the city, fearing a humanitarian catastrophe.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday began his seventh diplomatic mission to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

The Israel-Hamas war was sparked by a Hamas attack on October 7 in which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages.

Israel claims Hamas still gave 100 people hostage, as well as the remains of a further 30 who have died since October 7.

In return, Israel deployed a full-scale military offence on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

Two-thirds of the thousands killed are women and children.

The war has driven around 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes, caused vast destruction in several towns and cities, and pushed northern Gaza to the brink of famine as Israel blocked aid from entering the enclave.

Israeli officials also are understood to be increasingly concerned that the International Criminal Court may issue arrest warrants against the country’s leaders for possible war crimes committed in the conflict, dating back to as far as the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.

AP reports that there was no indication such warrants were imminent. There was no comment from the court on Monday.