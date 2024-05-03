Frankie Valli says Jersey Boys was ‘one of the hardest things I’ve ever done’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frankie Valli says Jersey Boys was ‘one of the hardest things I’ve ever done’

By Press Association
Franki Valli attends a ceremony honoring Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Franki Valli attends a ceremony honoring Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Frankie Valli said immortalising the story of the Four Seasons in the Broadway musical Jersey Boys was “one of the hardest things that I’ve ever done in my life”.

The Four Seasons frontman, whose hits include Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Big Girls Don’t Cry and Grease, was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday – during a ceremony which also marked his 90th birthday.

Valli accepted the star on behalf of Four Seasons members Bob Gaudio, who was not able to attend the ceremony, as well as late bandmates Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi, who were all inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Hollywood Walk of Fame
Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs attend a ceremony honouring Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“This is really a highlight in my life, especially having my sons here and my wife,” Valli said of his two children and fourth wife Jackie Jacobs, whom he married in June last year.

The Four Seasons were formed in 1960 in New Jersey and the group’s music and story has since been enshrined in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Jersey Boys.

It was later turned into a film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Clint Eastwood.

Jersey Boys photocall – London
Frankie Valli and fellow original Four Seasons member Bob Gaudio (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Jersey Boys was certainly one of the hardest things that I’ve ever done in my life,” Valli said.

“It took 10 years to get somebody who might be interested in even thinking about doing a play.

“We had some offers for movie of the week and everything we looked at wasn’t just up to par as far as we were concerned.

“Soon after that we hooked up with a company and they brought the whole thing to light and made it all happen.”

The crowd sang Happy Birthday to Valli to celebrate his 90th birthday, before hearing a message from 81-year-old Gaudio.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Hollywood Walk of Fame
Franki Valli point to his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“When I was a kid, playing in a band was a dream. Having a show on Broadway was a bigger dream and now a star on Hollywood Boulevard,” he said.

“So thank you all for letting us beat you with our music and a personal thanks to my partner forever Mr Valli for still doing the heavy lifting.”

The ceremony also heard from music industry executive Irving Azoff, who described Valli as a “national treasure” and “truly a man for all seasons”.