English teenager Kris Kim youngest player to make cut on PGA Tour in 11 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

English teenager Kris Kim youngest player to make cut on PGA Tour in 11 years

By Press Association
Kris Kim, 16, at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson (LM Otero/AP)
Kris Kim, 16, at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson (LM Otero/AP)

English teenager Kris Kim became the youngest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour in 11 years after a birdie at the last saw him get through to the weekend of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas with a shot to spare.

Kim, the son of former LPGA player Ji-Hyun Suh, carded a second-round four-under-par 67, which included a run of five birdies and one bogey over his front nine.

At 16 years and seven months he became the youngest player to make the cut on tour since 14-year-old Guan Tianlang at the 2013 Masters, and, according to the PGA Tour, the fifth youngest in history.

“I’m happy. I can’t wait to get started again tomorrow,” said Kim, a junior member at Walton Heath in Surrey, whose seven-under total left him tied for 36th.

“I’ve enjoyed it so much the last couple days and being here two more days makes it so much sweeter.”

Of his final-hole birdie, he said: “To be honest it being a par five it’s pretty helpful but yeah, there is always going to be nerves when you’re on the cut line.”

Kim’s compatriot Matt Wallace lost his overnight lead despite a second-round 66 – the highlight being an eagle after driving the 324-yard par-four 14th – moving him to 13 under.

Former nightclub bouncer Jake Knapp assumed top spot a stroke ahead after eight birdies in a round of 64.

Texas native Jordan Spieth, the highest-ranked player in the field as world number 20, missed his fourth cut in six tournaments after a one-over 70 left him at four under.