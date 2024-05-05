Hundreds rescued from flooding in Texas as waters continue rising in Houston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds rescued from flooding in Texas as waters continue rising in Houston

By Press Association
Channelview Fire Department and sheriffs get ready to help evacuate (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Channelview Fire Department and sheriffs get ready to help evacuate (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)

High waters flooded neighbourhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that have already resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water.

Others prepared to evacuate their properties.

A wide region was swamped from Houston to rural East Texas, where game wardens rode airboats through waist-high waters rescuing both people and pets who did not evacuate in time.

One crew brought a family and three dogs aboard as rising waters surrounded their cars and home.

A flood watch was in effect through to Sunday afternoon, as forecasters predicted additional rainfall on Saturday night and the likelihood of major flooding.

APTOPIX Severe Weather
A man walks through floodwaters in Woodloch, Texas (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

“It’s going to keep rising this way,” said Miguel Flores Jr of Kingwood, a neighbourhood in northeast Houston.

“We don’t know how much more. We’re just preparing for the worst.”

Husband and wife Aron Brown, 45, and Jamie Brown, 41, were two of the many residents who drove or walked to watch the rising waters near a flooded intersection close to the San Jacinto River.

Water could be seen flowing into parts of the couple’s subdivision, but Aron Brown said he was not worried because their home is at a higher elevation than others in the neighbourhood.

Mr Brown, who had driven from his home in a golf cart, said the flooding was not as bad as that caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

He pointed to nearby power lines and said that flooding during Harvey had reached the top of the lines.

“A lull in heavy rain is expected through (Saturday) evening,” according to the National Weather Service.

“The next round of heavy rainfall is expected late (Saturday) into Sunday.”

Up to three inches (7.6 centimetres) of additional rain was expected, with up to five inches (12.7 centimetres) possible in isolated areas.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said more rain was expected on Sunday, and if it is a lot, it could be problematic.

Ms Hidalgo is the top elected official in the United State’s third-largest county.