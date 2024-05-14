Ange Postecoglou believes Tottenham’s ‘foundations are fairly fragile’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ange Postecoglou believes Tottenham’s ‘foundations are fairly fragile’

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou cut a frustrated figure after Tottenham lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)
Ange Postecoglou cut a frustrated figure after Tottenham lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

A furious Ange Postecoglou insisted the last 48 hours had shown Tottenham’s foundations are fragile after the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in front of a subdued home crowd.

Postecoglou had repeatedly expressed his bemusement on Monday at the prospect of Spurs’ own supporters being happy to lose to City due to the implications it would have on the title race.

A positive result for Tottenham against Pep Guardiola’s team would have handed the initiative to their rivals Arsenal in the battle to win the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s final day.

While Spurs produced a strong display against City, two second-half Erling Haaland goals earned them a precious victory but home fans chanted ‘are you watching Arsenal?’ after the striker’s 51st-minute opener.

James Maddison
Tottenham missed out on a Champions League spot (Adam Davy/PA)

The atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was more flat than many other home matches, with the majority of songs targeted at Arsenal, but Postecoglou refused to be drawn on what exactly provoked a tetchy press conference which ended with the Australian admitting “adjustments” are required to take the club to the top.

“I think the last 48 hours has revealed to me that the foundations are fairly fragile, mate,” Postecoglou said.

“That’s just what I think. I just think the last 48 hours have revealed a fair bit to me. That’s alright. It just means I’ve got to go back to the drawing board with some things.”

Pressed on what he meant, Postecoglou responded: “Outside, inside, everywhere. It’s been an interesting exercise.

“It’s just my observations mate. I’m not going to tell you, because it’s for me. I’m the one who’s got to do it.

“You can make your own assessments of what’s happened. I understand. I probably misread the situation as to what I think is important in your endeavour to become a winning team, but that’s OK. That’s why I’m here.

“No, it’s got nothing to do with summer plans. The summer plans are there.”

Quizzed on Tottenham supporters chanting “are you watching Arsenal?”, Postecoglou insisted: “I’m not interested mate. I just don’t care.

“Maybe I’m out of step, but I just don’t care, I just want to win. I want to be successful at this football club, it’s why I was brought in.

“So what other people, how they want to feel, and what their priorities are, are of zero interest to me. I know what’s important to build a winning team, that’s what I need to concentrate on.

“I can’t dictate what people do. They’re allowed to express themselves any way they want. But yeah, when we’ve got late winners in games it’s because the crowd’s helped us.

Jamie Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp is a former Tottenham player (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I already know what I want to do, it’s just I’ve got to make some adjustments to how I do it.”

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp, working at the game as a TV pundit, questioned the culture at the club.

Redknapp told Sky Sports: “It’s not been easy listening to what’s been going on, and people questioning Spurs maybe winning this game.

“There was a chance of Champions League football with this club but people were more interested in just stopping Arsenal winning the title.

“That mentality – and I 100 per cent agree with him (Postecoglou), that’s what he’s alluding to – that’s a culture that’s been created for a long while at this club.

“I was here. I didn’t ever feel it was a winning mentality.”