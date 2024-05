Person in custody over assault on actor Steve Buscemi in New York

A person wanted in connection with the random assault on actor Steve Buscemi on a New York City street earlier this month has been taken into custody, police said.

The 66-year-old star of Boardwalk Empire and Fargo was walking in midtown Manhattan on May 8 when a stranger punched him in the face, police said.

He was taken to hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye, but was otherwise OK, his publicist said at the time.

Police did not immediately name the suspect or announce the charges, but said a person was in custody for the assault.

Steve Buscemi was taken to hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye (PA)

On Tuesday, authorities said they had identified the person who hit Buscemi as a 50-year-old man who is believed to be homeless and released photos of him.

Police would not immediately confirm on Friday whether the person taken into custody was the man identified earlier in the week.

Buscemi’s publicist did not immediately return a message. In previous comments, they said the actor was “another victim of a random act of violence in the city” and that he was OK.

In March, Buscemi’s Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan’s Central Park.

Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.