Andrew Bowie: Shetland link to UK energy ‘treasure map’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Andrew Bowie: Shetland link to UK energy ‘treasure map’

By Andrew Bowie, UK energy minister
Andrew Bowie, the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, was in Shetland to discuss the country's energy mix.
Andrew Bowie, the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, was in Shetland to discuss the country's energy mix.

Whether it’s our domestic oil and gas supply from the North Sea, or new off and onshore wind, this part of our United Kingdom is central to our energy needs in the 21st Century.

While the British Government intervened to protect families across the country this winter, paying half of a typical household energy bill, we want to make sure that the UK’s energy security is never subject to the whims of a tyrant like Putin again. And our plans to power up Britain are designed to do just that.

There is a geological goldmine beneath our shores, including those of the North Sea, in the form of carbon capture and storage – a whole new technology, using the space left behind from removing oil and gas from the seabed to store carbon emissions for long into the future.

Under new powers proposed by the UK government this week, the North Sea Transition Authority will be able to develop a “treasure map” of what lies beneath the waves, and how much storage capacity there could be.

This new map will give investors the chance to see the true potential of carbon capture, attracting new businesses here and across the UK, and helping to create an industry that could support as many as 50,000 green jobs by the end of this decade.

This new technology is something that could make a huge difference to the economy of the whole country- but that doesn’t mean we’ve taken our eye off the ball when it comes to our other world leading industries. Far from it.

The UK Government’s plan to power Britain from Britain will scale up renewables in all parts of the country.

Shetland high-voltage link

This week, I had the pleasure of visiting the Shetland Islands to see the construction of the new High-Voltage Direct Current link.

It truly is a feat of engineering and on completion in 2024, this 260km submarine power cable will hold the potential to deliver secure, renewable energy to every home and business in Shetland.

On top of this, we have the world’s three largest offshore windfarms, including Moray East Wind Farm off our coast.

Alongside the rise of renewables, oil and gas will continue to play a vital role in the energy industry. Image: Shutterstock / Opsorman

This meant last year we contracted a record capacity of almost 11GW of clean energy, and we are building on this ground-breaking renewable delivery through our flagship Contracts for Difference scheme, to drive down energy costs for consumers.

‘Investing in hydrogen’

We’re also investing in hydrogen, set to be the super-fuel of the future, strengthening the UK’s hand in this industry by announcing the allocation of £240million to 15 projects to develop new low carbon hydrogen production plants.

None of this would be possible without the expertise and underlying security provided by our oil and gas industry, who for years have provided Great Britain with reliable power.

Still, that industry adds £17bn annually to the UK economy, supporting 120,000 highly skilled jobs in Scotland and the wider UK, and is expected to contribute up to £50bn in tax over the next six years.

The sector is also playing an indispensable role in our energy transition, working hand in hand with the renewable industry to deliver the high-quality skills, innovation and new infrastructure we will need.

THE STOOSHIE: Podcast on Shetland’s hopes renewable jobs boom

While renewables like wind, hydrogen and carbon capture will clearly play a critical role in our net zero future, we will continue to need oil and gas as part of that transition and, like those other home-grown energy sources, to underpin our energy security.

It is therefore just common sense to make sure we have our own resources for this, rather than having to rely on imported liquified natural gas shipped in from other countries – which can have twice the production emissions of the gas we produce here.

Projects like the Shetland High-Voltage Direct Current link are putting us on the map as Europe’s energy powerhouse

I’m incredibly proud of Scotland’s role in powering Britain, with the energy industry providing huge opportunities for businesses in Scotland to employ more people and export their expertise around the world.

Projects like the Shetland High-Voltage Direct Current link are putting us on the map as Europe’s energy powerhouse, spearheading Britain towards a brighter, cleaner and more secure energy future.

Andrew Bowie is UK energy minister and MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Andrew Bowie, the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, was in Shetland to discuss the country's energy mix.
Parents’ heartfelt tribute to toddler Dylan Findlay who died at Disneyland
2
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
3
Tranmere Rovers' Josh Dacres-Cogley with the ball
Aberdeen drop out of the race to sign Tranmere defender
4
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Man found guilty of ‘handling’ child’s legs and face at Aberdeen shopping centre
5
Andrew Bowie, the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, was in Shetland to discuss the country's energy mix.
Horror crash victim discharged from Inverness hospital wearing only boxer shorts
6
Andrew Bowie, the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, was in Shetland to discuss the country's energy mix.
Brutal boyfriend sunk teeth into girlfriend’s nose during row at hotel
7
Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes in Inverness
Inverness housebuilder Ptarmigan Homes enters liquidation leaving projects unfinished
8
A859 on Lewis is closed following an accident.
A859 Stornoway to Tarbert road to be closed for ‘some time’ following crash involving…
9
Andrew Bowie, the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, was in Shetland to discuss the country's energy mix.
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
10
A96 at Craibstone roundabout
Six-weeks of improvement works on the A96 near Aberdeen Airport to start next week