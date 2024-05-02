Trade union legal action will not delay Rwanda flights, says Downing Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trade union legal action will not delay Rwanda flights, says Downing Street

By Press Association
The FDA union claims parts of the Rwanda scheme would force civil servants to act in breach of a requirement to comply with international law (Toby Melville/PA)
The Government has no concerns that trade union legal action could disrupt its timetable for deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda, Downing Street has said.

The FDA union, which represents senior civil servants, has applied for a judicial review of the Government’s Rwanda scheme, arguing that any decision not to comply with an order from the European Court of Human Rights could conflict with civil servants’ duty to comply with international law.

FDA general secretary Dave Penman said the Government had “chosen” to put civil servants “in a position where they are conflicted between the instructions of ministers and adhering to the Civil Service Code”.

But a Number 10 spokeswoman said on Thursday that there was no such conflict and the Government did not expect legal action to prevent deportation flights taking off within the next 11 weeks.

She said: “We have set out our position very clearly. There have been letters from the Cabinet Office to the Home Office permanent secretary setting out very clearly civil servants are acting fully in line with the code in carrying out policies and delivering for ministers.

“That’s the case here and civil servants are fully supported in doing so.”

The Civil Service Code requires civil servants to comply with the law, but also implement Government policy.

In a letter to Home Office permanent secretary Sir Matthew Rycroft on Monday, the Cabinet Office said Parliament had legislated to leave it up to ministers whether the UK complied with injunctions from the European Court of Human Rights, known as “Rule 39 indications”.

The letter said: “In the event that the minister, having received policy, operational and legal advice on the specific facts of that case, decides not to comply with a Rule 39 indication, it is the responsibility of civil servants to implement that decision.”

It added: “The code does not require or enable civil servants to decide not to do so, and so to frustrate the will of Parliament and ministers, on the basis that non-compliance with a Rule 39 indication would or might be a breach of (the European Convention on Human Rights).”