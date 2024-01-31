Government appoints council of business leaders to advise PM

The Government has appointed a new group of chief executives to advise it as it tries to win support from business leaders ahead of a likely election this year.

The Prime Minister’s Business Council for this year follows last year’s iteration of the group, which met with the PM throughout the year.

The group includes household names such as Rolls-Royce, BT and Greggs, although the businesses in this year’s group are considerably smaller than the council was last year.

Between them the 2024 Business Council members run companies which employ more than 200,000 people across the UK.

Last year’s group employed around 330,000 people.

“Coming from a small business family, I know how integral business is to communities and the wider economy,” said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“Without the jobs, growth, and innovation created by UK firms, the country simply wouldn’t function.

“That’s why I’m getting businesses in for a regular update on how well we are doing in delivering for business – straight from the shop floor.”

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive of Nationwide, said: “Business and government have a common interest in strong economic growth.

“It releases investment for communities, funds improvements in public services, and inspires innovation.

“I’m delighted to work with the Prime Minister’s 2024 Business Council on new growth strategies and to keep the UK competitive.”

ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson said: “The Prime Minister has set out clear ambitions to significantly speed up investments in the critical infrastructure we need to deliver energy security and decarbonisation.

“From clean homegrown energy to modern electricity networks, ScottishPower has a £12 billion plan to invest at record levels to help make these ambitions a reality – creating the conditions for wider economic growth in the UK and unlocking skills and capabilities right across the domestic supply chain and in communities throughout the whole country.”