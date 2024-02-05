Labour pushes Government to change rules for ministers’ severance payouts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour pushes Government to change rules for ministers’ severance payouts

By Press Association
Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry will seek to force a Commons vote on reforming ministerial severance payments (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour will seek to reform the rules for payouts when ministers leave office after it emerged nearly £1 million was spent during last year’s political chaos.

The party will use an Opposition Day debate on Tuesday to present a Bill aiming to change the system of taxpayer-funded ministerial severance payments.

Currently, ministers under the age of 65 are entitled to a loss-of-office payment amounting to a quarter of their ministerial salary if they are not appointed to a new role within three weeks.

There has been anger though that some Tory MPs took the compensation amounting to three months’ pay despite only lasting a number of weeks in their post.

Ministers who lost their jobs during the chaos under Liz Truss and Boris Johnson received nearly £1 million in severance payments (Aaron Chown/PA)

Labour says it would overhaul the rules so departing ministers get a quarter of their actual earnings over the previous year.

It would also claw back compensation if individuals return to the front bench while still benefiting from the severance pay, as was seen last year.

Ministers who leave their job while under investigation for misconduct or a breach of their rules would have their severance suspended too, and quashed if the claims are upheld.

The changes would have cut the £933,086 bill for severance payouts relating to the tumult of the Boris Johnson and Liz Truss administrations by nearly £380,000, or 40%, the party said.

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry, who will present Labour’s motion in the House of Commons, said: “In recent days, we have heard some Tory MPs bleat that it was not their fault that they accepted these exorbitant and undeserved severance payments, for they were just following the rules that have been in place for the last 30 years.

“If they really believe that, then they will take the chance which we are giving them to change the rules, and reform the system which their party has brought into disrepute.

“If not, we will know the real truth, which is that they are more interested in lining their own pockets than protecting taxpayers’ money.”