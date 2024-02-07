Yousaf hopes ministers’ discussion of mental health will help end stigma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf hopes ministers’ discussion of mental health will help end stigma

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf spoke about mental health at Edinburgh University (Jane Barlow/PA)
Humza Yousaf spoke about mental health at Edinburgh University (Jane Barlow/PA)

Humza Yousaf has said he hopes he and other ministers discussing their mental health will help to end stigma around the issue.

The First Minister said the political environment can be “toxic” due to intrusion into private lives and public “character assassinations” – acknowledging he has sometimes played a role in this himself.

Earlier this week, a podcast where Mr Yousaf frankly discussed his past mental health challenges was released.

He said that at one point he was “almost in a state of breakdown” when his first marriage ended while he was transport minister.

On Tuesday evening, his drugs and alcohol policy minister Elena Whitham announced she was stepping down, revealing she is being treated for post-traumatic stress.

Mr Yousaf was asked about the issue as he spoke to journalists at the University of Edinburgh on Wednesday.

He said it had been “really difficult” to lose Ms Whitham as a minister, adding: “I’ve talked to a number of colleagues who feel that it’s a toxic environment in politics at the moment

“I suspect that it’s not just in Scotland, it’s reflected right across the UK, and probably even the world.

“Also, the intrusion into your private life and often the public character assassination that many colleagues can face – I’ve faced it in my time in politics.”

He continued: “I don’t think there’s another job like it.

“Think about First Minister’s Questions, and I’m just as guilty of this as anybody else, but you can often attack each other quite personally.

“I’m not sure there’s any other workplace where you can stand up and hurl insults at each other, and it’s a common part of the job.”

He said he hopes to appoint a new drugs and alcohol policy minister “quickly” and the SNP would support Ms Whitham, who remains an MSP.

Humza Yousaf visit
Mr Yousaf spoke about the difficulties of life in the public eye (Jane Barlow/PA)

The First Minister said he spoke about his mental health to the Rest of Politics podcast to try and remove some of the stigma around the issue.

He added: “To be frank, our political discourse, our media discourse, isn’t conducive to good mental health at all.

“A number of colleagues, be they civil servants or ministers, will often feel the intrusion to the public life, into the private life.

“They’ll feel their character is assassinated, frankly, on a regular basis.”

He said there is a need for scrutiny by everyone in politics and the media should think about “how we can do this better”.

On Wednesday, Ms Whitham posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, discussing her decision to step down.

She said: “My decision to leave my ministerial post was not an easy one but a necessary one for my wellbeing.

“Thank you for all the kind messages I have received but it is clear from some of the animus, we still have such a long way to go when it comes to openly talking about mental health.”