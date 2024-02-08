Housing market outlook has turned modestly brighter, say surveyors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housing market outlook has turned modestly brighter, say surveyors

By Press Association
The housing market outlook has turned ‘modestly brighter’ according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, with overall increases in buyer demand, newly agreed sales and new instructions to sell in January (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The housing market outlook has turned “modestly brighter” according to surveyors, with overall increases in buyer demand, newly agreed sales and new instructions to sell in January.

Previously, property professionals had seen demand, sales and instructions falling, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.

A net balance of 7% of professionals reported new buyer inquiries increasing rather than falling in January, whereas in December, a balance of 3% had seen buyer inquiries decreasing rather than rising.

While still relatively modest, it is the strongest demand seen since February 2022, Rics said.

A net balance of 5% of professionals saw agreed sales rising, while in December a balance of 5% had seen sales falling.

Looking at supply, January saw a small pick-up in the flow of new instructions being listed on the sales market, with a net balance reading of 11%. Having been stuck in negative territory over much of the past few years, January’s reading was the most positive on this measure since March 2021, Rics said.

A balance of 18% of professionals reported house prices falling rather than rising, indicating continuing price falls overall.

London stands out as exhibiting a more stable trend for prices in January, Rics said. Professionals based in Scotland and the north-west of England also cited a generally flat picture for house prices in recent months.

In the lettings market, professionals continued to see tenant demand increase, while the volume of landlord instructions fell.

The imbalance between supply and demand is expected to drive rental prices higher over the coming months, according to the report.

Rics senior economist, Tarrant Parsons, said: “The UK housing market has seen a continued improvement in buyer activity through the early part of the year, supported by the recent easing in mortgage interest rates.

“Although sales volumes through much of the year ahead are likely to remain relatively subdued compared to the longer-term average, the outlook has now turned modestly brighter on a consistent basis over the past few survey reports.

“However, this is not to say that mortgage affordability isn’t still a significant challenge, and any further unwelcome surprises with regards to inflation may still cause interest rate expectations to be revised.

“That would then pose a significant risk to any prospective recovery in the months ahead, even if the current prognosis is for the market to see a further pick-up in activity levels.”