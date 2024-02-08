Government should hire counter-fraud experts in wake of pandemic, watchdog warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government should hire counter-fraud experts in wake of pandemic, watchdog warns

By Press Association
The National Audit Office looked at the aftermath of the pandemic (PA)
The Government should ensure that it has counter-fraud experts dotted across departments who can rapidly deploy in another Covid-style emergency and set up a clear way of dealing with new suppliers, watchdogs said.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said that a “flexible” system where people with the right skillset can be mobilised at short notice could help ensure that unscrupulous people do not take advantage of the Government.

The amount of fraud reported in the accounts that the NAO audited jumped from £5.5 billion over two years before the pandemic started to £21 billion in the two years afterwards.

“There is evidence of the Government learning lessons from recent emergencies and improving its approach to better prepare for future emergency spending,” said NAO head Gareth Davies.

“However, there is more to do to complete this analysis and bring it together.

“The NAO has set out lessons where action can be taken now by Government to prepare for future emergency spending.

“This includes clearer communications around rules and decision-making, improved management of staff and data, and increased transparency.

“If Government makes these changes now, it will be better placed to protect public spending, and public confidence and trust in it, the next time we face an emergency.”

The NAO set out seven lessons that the Government should draw from the pandemic to help ensure that money is well-spent at the next emergency.

They included setting up plans of how to buy in “a seller’s market,” where the Government quickly needs products it does not normally buy, or deals with suppliers it does not normally deal with.

“In emergencies, Government will have reduced leverage and may have to deal with many suppliers they are not used to dealing with,” the NAO said.

“A clear playbook is needed for buying in this situation.”

Other recommendations included being clear that while public bodies might need to streamline their operations, but still need to “allow for robust oversight” and stick to normal rules about public spending.