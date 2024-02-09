Ed Miliband says he never considered quitting over axed £28bn green pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Ed Miliband says he never considered quitting over axed £28bn green pledge

By Press Association
Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said he never considered quitting over the axing of the £28 billion pledge (Hannah McKay/PA)
Ed Miliband has insisted he did not consider resigning over Labour’s junking of its pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green projects.

The shadow climate secretary, seen as a key proponent of the policy, said the party’s plans still meet his criteria of moving the dial on climate.

He was said to have argued strongly for sticking with the £28bn figure as the Labour leadership considered a U-turn.

But he publicly rowed in behind Sir Keir Starmer as the Labour leader announced its axing.

Asked whether he thought about quitting over the issue, Mr Miliband told Channel 4 News on Friday: “Absolutely not. Because the test I apply is are we going to go into the next election, if we’re the next government, am I going to be able to be the energy secretary who can genuinely say Britain is leading the world?

“Britain is going to move the dial on climate and that is the test. That’s why I’m in frontline politics because I care so much about this cause and my test of what we’ve come up with is – does meet the criteria I have? And absolutely it does.”

He argued Labour still has a “massive agenda to invest in the future of the country” and that he has a “responsibility” to “make a difference” should he become energy secretary.

“The only thing I can do, the only right thing to do, is to fight for the maximum possible ambition. And to make sure that in government we can make a difference. I’m confident we can.”

Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has faced criticism over the decision to ditch the flagship green pledge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Labour announced on Thursday the figure would be drastically scaled back to £23.7 billion over the course of the next parliament if it wins the next election, blaming the Tory stewardship of the economy and higher interest rates for the reversal.

Sir Keir has insisted the ambitions behind Labour’s flagship green prosperity plan remain the same, and recommitted to his mission to achieve clean power by 2030.

But the party’s plan to insulate homes is set to be one casualty of the climbdown, with five million expected to be completed in the first five years rather than the 19 million initially promised.

Mr Miliband conceded that “it will take us longer to achieve what we wanted to achieve” but said the public care about the “good jobs” that green investment offers.

“We’re going to invest in the green economy and we’re going to do so in a way that is fiscally responsible,” he told the broadcaster.