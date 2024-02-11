Michael Gove to detail plans to boost housebuilding on urban brownfield sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Gove to detail plans to boost housebuilding on urban brownfield sites

By Press Association
Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove (Jeff Moore/PA)
Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove (Jeff Moore/PA)

Tens of thousands more homes will be built under plans to regenerate inner-city brownfield sites, Michael Gove has said.

The Housing Secretary is set to detail measures next week that will allow developers to convert empty office blocks, department stores and commercial buildings through streamlined planning processes.

The Government will seek to change the law so properties can be brought back into use more quickly to speed up housebuilding in town centres, and offer incentives for developers to build there.

Rules will ensure revamped buildings are safe and have natural light, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

In a speech last year, Mr Gove said an “inner-city renaissance” was the most important component of the Government’s long-term plan to tackle the UK’s housing crisis, with a focus on urban regeneration instead of “swallowing up virgin land”.

In the July remarks, he proposed more than a dozen new development corporations that could use compulsory purchase orders and grant planning permission to drive development in already built-up areas.

It opened up a divide with Labour, which has pledged to make it easier to build on unsightly parts of the green belt.

DLUHC said the further changes will focus on building on brownfield areas to limit developments on the edge of villages and in the green belt, in a move aimed at averting opposition from Tory MPs in shire areas where there is often opposition to development.

Mr Gove said: “This Government has a plan to help people achieve the dream of home ownership and grow the economy, with 2.5 million homes delivered since 2010 – and we are determined to go further.

“But we will not allow the countryside to be concreted over. Communities expect us to make use of empty properties or disused buildings, and redevelop existing derelict sites, before we consider building on other land.

“These changes would build tens of thousands more homes across the country, revitalising our towns and cities while protecting our precious green spaces.”

Labour Party Women’s Conference 2023
Shadow housing secretary Angela Rayner accused the Government of reannouncing an old policy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year dropped compulsory housing targets to ward off a potential backbench Tory rebellion.

He chose instead to make the Conservative manifesto commitment to build 300,000 homes a year in England advisory after construction repeatedly fell short.

Labour’s deputy leader and shadow housing secretary Angela Rayner said: “The public will have lost count on how many times this Tory Government has re-announced this policy. Yet since the Tories came to power, the number of new homes approved on brownfield sites has halved.

“Rishi Sunak abolished mandatory housing targets because he was too weak to stand up to his own MPs. And it’s the public paying the price with a generation locked out of the dream of home ownership.

“Labour will get Britain building again. We’ll reform the planning system and deliver 1.5 million homes – to boost the economy and help working people onto the housing ladder.”