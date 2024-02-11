Child maintenance enforcement to be sped up to crack down on shirkers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Child maintenance enforcement to be sped up to crack down on shirkers

By Press Association
Enforcement times against parents not paying child maintenance will be slashed from six months to six weeks, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the reforms will mean parents who dodge the financial responsibilities they have for their children will be “quickly held to account”.

The Government will on Monday publish its response to a consultation on measures to give the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) more powers to recover cash from non-paying parents faster, confirming these reforms will be accelerated.

These will include allowing the CMS to use an administrative liability order to recover unpaid child maintenance instead of applying to the courts.

This could reduce enforcement time almost fourfold and ensure that further action, such as the forced sale of property or driving licence disqualification, could be used much sooner.

Around 10,000 parents a year who refuse to pay maintenance could be affected, the DWP said.

From February 26, the £20 application fee for parents seeking the CMS’s intervention when maintenance is not paid will also be scrapped.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Stride said: “We know the vast majority of parents strive each and every day to give their children the best possible start in life.

“But those who shirk the financial responsibilities they have for their children must be quickly held to account.

“That’s why we are fast-tracking enforcement from six months to six weeks – making the system fairer for parents and above all for children.”

Under the changes, the CMS could also write off debt worth less than £7 in inactive cases so it can focus on parents who owe much larger sums.