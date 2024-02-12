Peers ‘wrong’ to frustrate controversial Rwanda Bill, warns Foreign Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peers ‘wrong’ to frustrate controversial Rwanda Bill, warns Foreign Secretary

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron warned against peers blocking the Bill (Jeff Moore/PA)

Foreign Secretary David Cameron has warned peers are “wrong” to frustrate a proposed Rwanda asylum law, which faces a rocky ride through the unelected chamber.

Stressing the need to stop the small boat Channel crossings, the Tory frontbencher insisted the east African country was a safe place to send asylum seekers on a one-way trip.

Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton made his comments as the House of Lords started its line-by-line scrutiny of the Government’s Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill.

Critics in the upper chamber have branded the draft legislation “repugnant” and the Archbishop of Canterbury has argued it is “leading the nation down a damaging path”.

However, ministers argue the Bill is “the humane thing to do”.

The controversial draft legislation seeks to address the legal challenges which have dogged the stalled policy by compelling judges to regard Rwanda as safe, while giving ministers the power to ignore emergency injunctions.

The Lords is set to seek numerous changes, putting them on a collision course with the Tory administration and an extended tussle between the Commons and Lords during “ping-pong”.

But speaking to reporters in East Kilbride, Scotland, Lord Cameron said: “I think they are wrong to frustrate this Bill.

“All over the world you see problems of very visible illegal migration, that’s what you have coming to our south coast with this terrible human trafficking of people, getting into very dangerous dinghies and crossing the Channel – many lose their lives.”

He said to stop such crossings “you have got to make sure you cannot get in a boat, arrive in Britain and stay in Britain, that is what the Rwanda Bill is all about”.

The Conservative peer added: “Rwanda is a safe country in our view, they have made huge steps forward over recent years, they look after many refugees in Rwanda very well.

“And we need to get this Bill through Parliament, get some of these flights away to demonstrate that this country is not going to put up with large-scale illegal migration.”

He made his remarks as a group of MPs and peers warned the proposed Rwanda legislation was “fundamentally incompatible” with the UK’s human rights obligations and would flout international law.

Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights said the Government’s Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill “risks untold damage” to the UK’s hard-won reputation as a proponent of human rights internationally.

Under the plan, people who cross the Channel in small boats could be removed to Rwanda rather than being allowed to seek asylum in the UK.

The legislation, along with the recently signed treaty with Kigali, is aimed at ensuring the scheme is legally watertight after the Supreme Court ruling against it last year.