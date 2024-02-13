Delayed ferry Glen Sannox leaves shipyard to begin sea trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delayed ferry Glen Sannox leaves shipyard to begin sea trials

By Press Association
Glen Sannox is one of two ferries being built at Ferguson Marine (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Glen Sannox, one of the delayed ferries being built at Ferguson Marine, has left its shipyard berth in order to begin sea trials.

The ferry, which will one day take passengers to and from Arran, left the Port Glasgow yard on Tuesday – heading to a nearby dry dock.

It is expected to begin longer voyages up and down the Clyde on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ferguson Marine confirmed it left the berth under its own power before carrying out propulsion and manoeuvring tests.

The beginning of the manufacturer’s sea trials marks an important milestone for the project to build two new ferries for CalMac’s fleet.

Costs for Glen Sannox and sister ship Glen Rosa have more than tripled to at least £360 million and they are expected to be delivered around six years late.

Further tests will need to take place before the ferry, which has capacity for 852 passengers, can begin serving the island route.

Caledonian Macbrayne ferries under construction
It remains unclear when Glen Sannox will be handed over to its owners, as earlier this month the chief executive of Ferguson Marine said there had been delays in installing parts of the ship’s liquified natural gas (LNG) system.

Both ships were designed to be “dual fuel” – running on LNG and traditional bunker fuel in order to keep emissions down – but David Tydeman told MSPs the delays had forced the shipyard to bring in an alternative supplier.

The Scottish Government has previously said all systems – including the LNG propulsion – will need to be completed before the ferry-owning agency CMAL (Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd) can take delivery.

As the sea trials began on Tuesday, Mr Tydeman said: “Today Glen Sannox confidently left the quayside under her own propulsion for the first time. She sounded her horn and began the first in a series of rigorous sea trials.

“We began with the anchor and moved onto propulsion and manoeuvring tests.

“This will continue for the rest of the week. I would like to thank my colleagues at the shipyard and the team at CMAL for their hard work in achieving this key milestone.”

Responding to news of the sea trials, chief executive of ferry operator CalMac Robbie Drummond said Glen Sannox would be one of several vessels joining the fleet in the coming years.

He said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming MV Glen Sannox into the CalMac fleet.

“She will provide much-needed resilience to the Arran community, and will be the first of the six large vessels and 10 small vessels joining us over the next five years.”

Caledonian Macbrayne ferries under construction
Gary Cook, senior organiser at the GMB trade union, said the government should continue to invest in the nationalised shipyard by ordering smaller vessels at Ferguson Marine.

He said: “No one, apart from the islanders who have waited far too long, want these two ferries completed more than the workers.

“They have been blameless throughout this work and their skill and commitment is beyond question and they now want to ensure taxpayers begin to get value for money from their yard.

“That depends on securing a pipeline of work, starting with the small ferries.

“It makes no sense for a private operator to profit from the investment that has gone into this shipyard after all the pain that has been endured over the current contracts.”