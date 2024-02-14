SNP seeks fresh Gaza ceasefire vote, threatening to open up Labour splits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP seeks fresh Gaza ceasefire vote, threatening to open up Labour splits

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he had taken ‘tough’ and ‘decisive’ action over Azhar Ali’s remarks (PA)
The SNP will seek a fresh vote on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza next week, threatening to open up Labour splits on the conflict ahead of the Rochdale by-election.

The party said it would use an opposition day debate to call on the UK Government and Parliament to back an urgent end to the war when MPs return from recess.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn accused both Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer of “equivocating” over the crisis amid mounting concern over Israeli military action in Rafah.

It comes as Labour struggles to contain the fallout from reports of a meeting of Lancashire party members, in which its Rochdale candidate suggested Israel took Hamas’ October attack as a pretext to invade Gaza.

The party initially stood by Azhar Ali after he apologised, but withdrew support following a Daily Mail report that he also blamed “people in the media from certain Jewish quarters” for the suspension of Labour MP Andy McDonald.

A second parliamentary candidate, Graham Jones, was suspended on Tuesday after audio obtained by website Guido Fawkes appeared to show the former Labour MP use the words “f****** Israel” at the same meeting Mr Ali attended.

The Jewish Labour Movement said it wanted any party members present at the meeting disciplined if it emerges that they failed to criticise the remarks.

The SNP move heaps fresh pressure on the Opposition after a similar vote in November saw eight shadow ministers break ranks to back an immediate ceasefire.

Labour MPs had been ordered to abstain on the SNP amendment to the King’s Speech and were told instead to support the party position of calling instead for longer “humanitarian pauses”.

In a major rebellion, some 56 Labour members defied a three-line whip and backed the amendment, which was ultimately defeated by 125 votes to 294.

Ex-Labour candidate for Rochdale Azhar Ali (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Flynn said: “The time for equivocating is over. Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer must back an immediate ceasefire now.

“Over 28,000 Palestinian children and civilians have already been killed – and vast swathes of Gaza have been obliterated, including hospitals and family homes.

“The UK parliament cannot just sit on its hands and do nothing. International pressure is paramount if an immediate ceasefire is to happen – and the UK has a moral duty to do its part.”

Sir Keir has sought to move Labour on from the Jeremy Corbyn leadership, which was often overshadowed by controversies about the party’s handling of antisemitism allegations.

He insisted he had taken “tough” and “decisive” action after allegations against Mr Ali came to light, but the party continues to face questions on why the candidate was not suspended immediately after the comments emerged.

Voters go to the polls in Rochdale at the end of the month, with the result now hugely uncertain following the decision to drop support for the aspiring MP.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey has told any other Labour members who were at the meeting to report what they heard, saying not everyone in his party was a “saint” but that it should be judged on how it responds to complaints or allegations.