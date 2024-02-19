Three in four teachers say most pupils leave school without key financial skills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Three in four teachers say most pupils leave school without key financial skills

By Press Association
More than three in four teachers believe most pupils leave school without the key financial skills needed, a survey has suggested (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than three in four teachers believe most pupils leave school without the key financial skills needed, a survey has suggested.

An overwhelming majority of teachers in the UK think children should be taught about money before they start secondary school, according to a poll from the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS).

Hundreds of thousands of young people could be leaving school each year financially unequipped, the Government-backed body has warned.

A poll, of 1,012 teachers in the UK, carried out by YouGov, found 76% agreed that most young people leave school or college without the money skills they need for adulthood.

More than one in four (26%) teachers believe financial education should start at nursery, while 44% said children aged between 5-7 should start learning about money and 19% said between ages 8-11 was best.

The MaPS – which is an arm’s-length body sponsored by Government  – is calling for financial education to begin early on in children’s lives.

Money is on the curriculum – usually as part of maths and numeracy, citizenship and personal development subjects – in all four UK nations.

But the age at which schools deliver it to young people can differ, the MaPS has said.

The survey, carried out online in November, found that nearly all teachers (96%) said it was important that schools teach pupils about money.

A child during a Year 5 class at a primary school in Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Hundreds of thousands of young people could be leaving school each year financially unequipped, leaving the UK’s future financial wellbeing hanging in the balance (Danny Lawson/PA)

Asked to list the reasons why students were leaving school or college without the money skills needed, nearly four in five (79%) teachers said other subjects took priority over financial education.

Around a quarter said teaching staff did not have enough confidence or skills (25%), or they were not sure where to find the right support and resources (26%).

The complexity of financial topics and products (20%), money being a sensitive topic (18%), and young people not being interested (15%) were the other key reasons listed by teachers.

Lisa Davis, senior policy manager for children and young people at the MaPS, said: “Teachers have a unique insight into young people’s lives and their message is clear; too many miss out on the money skills they need.

“This could mean that every year, hundreds of thousands exit the school gates for the last time completely unprepared for managing their finances.

“It leaves them less likely to understand financial products, save or talk about money. They’re also more at risk of making poor financial decisions, leaving the UK’s future financial wellbeing hanging in the balance.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Although there are some elements of financial education on the curriculum already, there is widespread acknowledgement that this needs to go further.

“It’s vital that young people are able to navigate the world safely and securely when they leave school or college, and having the skills needed to make good financial decisions is an important part of this.”

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Schools want to provide the children with a broad and balanced curriculum which prepares them for the opportunities and responsibilities of adulthood.

“Financial education is a vital part of that as it can help protect children from increasingly complex financial harms including gambling, scams, in-game purchases and online exploitation. Financial wellbeing is also important in supporting children and young people’s mental health.

“But it can already be challenging for schools to cover the National Curriculum and qualification specifications in the time available, and this is exacerbated by government policies and high stakes accountability measures focusing on particular subjects.”

A Government spokesperson said: “High quality financial education is key to making sure young people have the knowledge and financial skills to make important decisions later in life.

“Financial literacy within citizenship is compulsory for 11 to 16-year-olds in the national curriculum, so young people are taught about the importance of personal budgeting, savings, money management and calculating interest.

“Being financially literate relies on a solid understanding of maths and we have reformed the curriculum and invested £100 million in the Maths Hubs programme. The Advanced British Standard will see all young people study maths and English to 18, giving them the essential skills they need to succeed.”