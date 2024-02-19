Quarter of hospitality firms out of cash as ‘urgent support’ needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quarter of hospitality firms out of cash as ‘urgent support’ needed

By Press Association
Two customers eat in a largely empty restaurant in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A quarter of UK hospitality firms say they have no cash reserves left, according to new research, as industry bosses have urged the Treasury to prioritise cutting tax for the sector.

The joint survey by UKHospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association, British Institute of Innkeeping and Hospitality Ulster revealed the increased cost pressures facing venues across the country.

The trade groups said UK pubs, restaurants, hotels and cafes are in a “perilous state” and in need of “urgent support” to avoid local businesses shutting for good.

The new data, compiled across hospitality firms between January 15 and February 1, showed that 25% of surveyed business have no cash reserves and another 29% said they only have enough for three months.

The rising costs experienced by businesses left almost two-thirds (64%) not optimistic about their business’s prospects for the next 12 months, up 6 percentage points compared to October 2023.

In response, 94% of businesses said a reduction in VAT should be a priority for the Government.

In a joint statement, the industry groups said: “These results clearly show the perilous state our pubs, restaurants, hotels and cafes find themselves in.

“The fact that a quarter have run out of cash reserves completely is a real cause for concern.

“Those businesses are extremely vulnerable to the slightest shock forcing them to shut their doors for good.”

A wine bottle and glasses of wine (Laura Lean/PA)

Bosses made the stark warning ahead of next month’s spring budget from the Chancellor.

They urged Jeremy Hunt to help support the industry by the reducing an expected hike in business rates, reducing the current rate of VAT and cutting duties.

In April, high street businesses are set to face a 6.7% inflation-linked rise in business rates, the property tax affecting these businesses.

Industry leaders have also urged for a reduction in VAT, which currently stands at 20% for food and non-alcoholic drinks, to avoid higher pricing in the future.

The groups also called for a cut to duties, after alcohol duty was reformed last year to make certain products, such as many wines and spirits, more expensive.

“If the Government want to avoid further inflationary price rises for the public and further closures across hospitality, they need to heed the message from our members to act now,” the bodies said.

Last year, 6,180 hospitality venues shut their doors for good, according to figures revealed last month by CGA by NIQ and AlixPartners.