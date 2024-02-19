PM to tell farming conference Government is ‘by their side’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM to tell farming conference Government is ‘by their side’

By Press Association
Farming conference to hear from PM Rishi Sunak (Joe Giddens/PA)
Farming conference to hear from PM Rishi Sunak (Joe Giddens/PA)

Rishi Sunak is set to pledge he will “never take our food security for granted” as he outlines support for farmers in a speech to the sector.

Speaking to the National Farmers’ Union conference on Tuesday, the Prime Minister is expected to say the Government will “be by their side” as farming goes through its biggest change in a generation.

Mr Sunak will highlight £427 million in grants in 2024, including a doubling of the amount going to technology and innovation schemes to £220 million to support farmers increase productivity – such as robotics, roof-top solar and agricultural research.

The money is part of the Government’s commitment to maintain support for English farming at pre-Brexit levels of £2.4 billion a year.

And he will announce cuts to “red tape” around permitted development rights to make it easier for farmers to develop buildings and diversify earnings by creating farm shops, commercial spaces and sporting venues.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak speaking at an event at Manor Farm (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

His speech comes in the wake of polling which found Labour had narrowly overtaken the Tories among countryside voters, who also felt neither main party understood rural communities.

Farmers have been dealing with the impacts of soaring costs of inputs including fuel and fertiliser since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with the move to a new post-Brexit regime of farming payments that focus on sustainable agriculture.

Mr Sunak is expected to tell farmers: “While the importance of farmers will never change – farming is going through its biggest change in a generation.

“And as farmers do so, this government will be by their side.

“They have been dealing with soaring global prices in things like fuel and fertiliser.

“So, we’ve been working hard to get inflation down – from 11.1% last year to 4% now.

“And we’re increasing payments in our farming schemes by an average of 10%.”

“They are also at the forefront of innovation – from gene editing to boost resilience to disease, to automation to help harvest crops.

“And while thanks to you we enjoy good quality food all year round, global events – including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – have put food security back at the top of the agenda.

“We’ll never take our food security for granted.”

The PM will add: “I know how important my neighbours – our farmers – truly are.

“You help to employ millions, add billions to our economy, shape the landscape, but most of all, you produce the food we need – food that is some of the best and highest quality anywhere in the world.”

The Government said almost half of farmers in England were receiving support through new schemes post-Brexit.

This includes the sustainable farming incentive (SFI), which pays farmers for things such as improving soil health, protecting waterways and preserving hedgerows.

Payment rates have been increased by an average of 10% for the scheme, and the management payment, which recognises the time and cost involved in participating in the programme, is being doubled, putting as much as an extra £1,000 into farmers’ pockets.

Mr Sunak is also expected to announce new regulations for the dairy sector, so they have reasonable and transparent contracts, with similar regulations for the pig sector later this year, followed by the egg sector.

The Government will also publish an annual food security index in the spring, monitoring the UK’s current level of food security and how it can be maintained.

Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed accused the Conservative government of undermining British farming.

He said: “They put up trade barriers that blocked food exports and let energy bills soar out of control, crippling producers and putting thousands out of business.”

He added: “Labour will give farmers their future back.

“We will tear down export barriers by seeking a veterinary agreement with the EU, boost jobs by buying more local food for hospitals and prisons, and cut energy bills by producing clean energy right here in the UK.”

Responding to the Prime Minister’s £220 million funding announcement, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Conservative prime ministers have spent years taking farmers for granted.

“From the botched rollout of farm payments to trade deals undercutting our farmers, this government has let down rural communities at every turn.

“Rural communities have been ignored by Rishi Sunak. His government just doesn’t care and doesn’t get it, this cynical pre-election giveaway doesn’t do anything to change that.”