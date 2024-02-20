Ministers accused of putting ‘hard stop’ on NHS building projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ministers accused of putting ‘hard stop’ on NHS building projects

By Press Association
Neil Gray said the Government was ‘not where they wanted to be’ with national health centres (Jane Barlow/PA)
Neil Gray said the Government was ‘not where they wanted to be’ with national health centres (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government is reviewing all of its capital spending projects, MSPs have been told, as ministers seek to deal with reduced funding and the impact of “unprecedented levels of inflation”.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said the pause this has forced on all building works in the NHS meant the Scottish Government’s national treatment centres would only deliver half the capacity ministers had originally hoped.

The Scottish Government had previously pledged the centres, being built to try to cut waiting times for patients, would be able to carry out 40,000 procedures a year.

However, with not all the centres up and running, and ministers being accused of having put a “hard stop” on NHS building projects, Mr Gray said that they would provide an “increased capacity of 20,000 elective surgery cases”.

Scottish Government budget
Shona Robison has written to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt urging him to reverse the cut in the capital spending budget (Andrew Milligan/PA)

With the pause on construction work in the NHS impacting the planned Ayr national treatment centre, Labour’s Carol Mochan told how the site purchased by the local health board for this would “now lie unused” while patients “suffer on long waiting lists”.

Conservative MSP Sharon Dowey branded the delay to the centre as “unacceptable” as she hit out at the Scottish Government.

Raising the issue in Holyrood, the Tory said: “Yet again we have another broken promise from the SNP and one that will have serious consequences for people in agony waiting for treatment on the NHS.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said a “hard stop” had been placed on “much-needed projects”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf last year opened the national treatment centre in Inverness – but the one planned for Ayr is among the projects that have now been paused (Paul Campbell/PA)

Pressing the Health Secretary on the issue, he said: “With the hard stop put on those treatment centres, what does he have to say on the impact that will have on his Government’s efforts to drive down waiting times?”

Mr Gray said: “In terms of the national treatment centres, they are going to be delivering an increased capacity of 20,000 elective surgery cases.”

But he conceded this was “not where we wanted to be”.

Ministers want to “have all those national treatment centres up and running,” he added, saying Deputy First Minister Shona Robison was writing to UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, to urge him to reverse the cut in the Scottish Government’s capital spending budget.

That cut will amount to £1.6 billion by 2027-28, the Health Secretary added, as he told how “unprecedented” inflation rates had also impacted on the Government’s spending plans.

“Unfortunately this has meant that all NHS capital projects, including the national treatment centre in Ayr, will be paused,” Mr Gray said.

“Our emphasis now has to be on addressing backlog maintenance, and essential equipment replacement.

“All capital projects are now under review. I expect the Deputy First Minister to set out the results of that review in the coming weeks.”

SNP MSPs at Holyrood raised their concerns on the impact that pausing building work by the NHS would have.

Former finance secretary Kate Forbes said while the capital settlement from the UK Government was “dire”, a replacement was needed for the Belford Hospital in Fort William.

Annabelle Ewing pressed for a new medical centre for Lochgelly in Fife, saying locals had been waiting for this since 2011, while Fulton MacGregor stressed the “urgent need” for new Monklands Hospital.

Mr Gray told them: “I would rather have these projects going ahead.

“I want to see an increased capacity and ability to address the needs of the people of Scotland through the NHS.”

But he stressed the “financial reality” ministers were facing, as a result of both the capital budget being reduced and the “increased costs due to spiralling inflation”.