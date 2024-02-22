Five Nato warships call in at UK port ahead of largest exercise since Cold War

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five Nato warships call in at UK port ahead of largest exercise since Cold War

By Press Association
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales sets sail from Portsmouth to lead the largest Nato exercise since the Cold War (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Five Nato warships have been carrying out air defence exercises off the UK coast before gathering in Southampton port ahead of the largest exercise by the alliance since the Cold War.

Standing Nato Maritime Group One (SNMG1), made up of five warships, was visiting the Hampshire port before heading to take part in further drills as part of Exercise Steadfast Defender.

Before arriving in Southampton, the five ships – Spanish flagship ESPS Almirante Juan de Borbon, BNS Louis Marie (Belgium), FS Normandie (France), FGS Bonn (Germany) and ESPS Cantabria (Spain) – also carried out gunnery exercises while travelling from Scotland.

The visit comes after armoured vehicles belonging to 7 Light Mechanised Brigade, also known as “The Desert Rats”, alongside Land Rovers, engineers’ tractors and support vehicles were loaded into a 23,000-tonne cargo vessel, Anvil Point, near Southampton to take part in the exercise which will be taking place off Norway.

And Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales set sail from Portsmouth after being prepared at short notice when its sister ship suffered a propeller issue forcing it to cancel its deployment to Steadfast Defender.

The Royal Navy also sent its four smallest ships, the P2000 “plastic patrol craft” HMS Biter, Blazer, Exploit and Trumpeter, earlier this month to take part.

A total of 90,000 troops from 31 countries will be taking part in the exercise, according to a Nato spokesman.

He said: “Steadfast Defender 2024 will demonstrate Nato’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from North America and other parts of the Alliance to reinforce the defence of Europe.

“It will show that we can conduct and sustain complex multi-domain operations over several months, across thousands of kilometres, from the high north to central and eastern Europe, and in any conditions.”