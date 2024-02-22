Truss says world ‘needs Republican in White House’ but does not mention Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Truss says world ‘needs Republican in White House’ but does not mention Trump

By Press Association
Former prime minister Liz Truss told a right-wing conference in America that the world ‘needs a Republican in the White House’ (Victoria Jones/PA)


The world “needs a Republican back in the White House”, Liz Truss has told a right-wing conference in America, but stopped short of directly endorsing Donald Trump.

In a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) near Washington DC, the former prime minister said conservatives being in power was the only way to “save the West” from opponents such as Russia, Iran and China.

Ms Truss said: “Of course we need a Republican back in the White House. By the way, it isn’t just America that needs it desperately, we need it desperately right across the free world, because you are the leaders of the free world, like it or not.”

She added: “We need Republicans who are prepared to fight. We need Republicans who aren’t going to cave in to the establishment.

“We need Republicans who are prepared to take on those difficult tasks even if it’s unpopular, even if they’re criticised, even if they don’t get invited to any dinner parties.”

But Ms Truss stopped short of endorsing Republican front-runner and Cpac favourite Mr Trump by name.

Her speech came a month after her predecessor in Downing Street, Boris Johnson, used his Daily Mail column to endorse the former president, who continues to claim the 2020 election was stolen from him, faces multiple criminal charges, and suggested he would be willing to let Vladimir Putin attack Nato countries.

In her 15-minute address to Cpac, Ms Truss also took aim at “Chinos” – conservatives in name only – saying: “It’s people who think ‘I want to be popular, I don’t want to upset people, I don’t want to look like a mean person, I want to attend nice dinner parties in London or Washington DC, I want my friends to like me, I don’t want to cause trouble’.

“What those people are doing is they are compromising, and they are triangulating, and they are losing the argument.”

Ms Truss also repeated arguments she has made previously, claiming an “administrative state” and left-wing interests had undermined her policies in Downing Street.

She said: “Conservatives are now operating in what is now a hostile environment and we essentially need a bigger bazooka.”

In response to Ms Truss’s speech, the Liberal Democrats renewed calls for her to be stripped of the £115,000 allowance given to former prime ministers to help run their private offices.

Party deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “This Conservative Party love-in for right-wing American politics is like watching a slow moving car crash.

“These bizarre conspiracy theories pedalled by Truss and her cabal should have no place in British politics. Blue Wall voters will run a mile from this nonsense.”

Mr Trump and Reform UK founder Nigel Farage are due to address Cpac on Friday.