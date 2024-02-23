PM offers support from farmers protesting against Welsh Labour government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM offers support from farmers protesting against Welsh Labour government

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking with farmers after he delivered a speech at the Welsh Conservatives Conference 2024, at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, North Wales.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking with farmers after he delivered a speech at the Welsh Conservatives Conference 2024, at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, North Wales.

Rishi Sunak has offered his support to protesting farmers in Wales.

Farmers across Wales have objected to the Welsh Labour government’s proposals to change farming subsidies to require more land to be set aside for environmental schemes.

The sustainable farming scheme (SFS), which is currently under consultation, would require 10% of a farmer’s land to be covered in trees and the same amount again set aside for wildlife habitat.

The Labour government in the Senedd insists the change is necessary to fight climate change but could be adjusted by the end of the consultation.

Mr Sunak met campaigners outside the Welsh Conservative Conference in Llandudno, where he offered his support for their cause, telling them he was “sorry for what you are going through”.

He said: “We’re going to do everything we can because we’ve got your back.”

Welsh Conservatives Conference 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a Q&A with Joanna Swash, group CEO of Moneypenny, at the Welsh Conservatives Conference 2024, at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, North Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)

Taking questions after his speech at the conference, Mr Sunak also said there was “visceral anger” among the farming community in Wales.

“That anger is palpable, and they have every right to be angry,” he said.

“By the Welsh government’s own assessment, their ideas are going to lead to thousands of job losses, reduce our food production and food security and destroy farm incomes.

“It just demonstrates again why their plans are the wrong ones and the wrong ones, particularly, for rural Wales.

“There are farmers outside here today and they are expressing that anger and we will do everything we can, and you guys are doing a great job of highlighting that this is the reality of Labour in power.”

Farmers gathered outside the venue to state their feelings.

Gareth Wyn Jones, a campaigning farmer and YouTuber with more than two million subscribers, said the Welsh Labour government was not listening.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “We are here to state our frustrations with the Welsh Labour government for not listening to us.

Welsh Conservatives Conference 2024
Gareth Wyn Jones, a hill farmer from Conwy, outside the Venue Cymru in Llandudno, North Wales (George Thompson/PA)

“The 20% SFS, we need that to be stopped.

“If you take 20% of the farmer’s food production, it is 20% less crops, 20% less meat, less sheep, beef, everything comes down to that.

“That knocks on for your hauliers, your auctioneers, agricultural wholesalers, feed merchants, everything will be lost, it’s taking out of the whole rural economy.”

Mr Wyn Jones said some farms would be able to cope with the change, but every farmer he knew “was on the other side”.

“Every single person in this country is going to need the farmer once, twice, or three times every day,” he said.

“And they need to remember it because I think the Cardiff elite or the Welsh Labour government have forgotten how important farming and the farming industry is.

“What Thatcher did to the coal mines is what Drakeford and Welsh Labour are doing to the farming industry.”

Welsh Conservatives Conference 2024
Einion Owen a farmer from north Wales, outside the Venue Cymru in Llandudno, North Wales where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke at the Welsh Conservatives Conference 2024.

Einion Owen, a farmer from north Wales, said he had come along because he felt strongly about the cause.

“It’s about the future, for our kids, our farms, our industry, our way of life.

“We farmers are passionate about food and food is already facing pressure from inflation.

“This is land that has been worked hard over hundreds of years to turn into productive land, so we don’t have to put food on a boat to bring it from Brazil or Argentina. Food grown locally and eaten locally.

“I’m all for helping the environment, I’m already reducing my fertiliser usage but to take away more of our land it would have a detrimental impact on our business.”