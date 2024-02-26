Chancellor refers himself to Commons standards tsar after school auction offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chancellor refers himself to Commons standards tsar after school auction offer

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reportedly offered afternoon tea in Parliament as auction prizes at his children’s school (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
The Chancellor has referred himself to the Commons’ standards tsar after offering the chance to have afternoon tea in Parliament as an auction prize to his child’s school.

The fundraising prize offer could potentially have broken the rules by which MPs are governed.

Jeremy Hunt, according to a report by the i, offered parents at his child’s school the opportunity to bid for a “traditional English tea for two to four people in the House of Commons” attended by him and his wife Lucia.

The prize, which the newspaper reported the Chancellor had offered three years in a row, was intended to raise money for the child’s primary school in south-west London.

It is unclear how much money the opportunities made for the school. The last afternoon tea offer was said to have been made in November 2023.

A spokesman for the Chancellor said: “Mr Hunt was simply trying to support his child’s primary school for no personal gain.

“He has referred himself to the parliamentary commissioner for standards and apologised if any inadvertent breach of the rules took place.”

It will be up to standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg to decide whether any rules were breached by Mr Hunt.

The MPs’ code of conduct says that facilities paid for by taxpayers should “not confer any undue personal advantage or financial benefit on themselves or anyone else”.

Big Ben
The Chancellor said he apologised if the afternoon tea auction offer breached Commons’ rules (Steven Paston/PA)

A handbook provided to MPs also says that “tours on the parliamentary estate which would otherwise be available at nil cost… should under no circumstances be offered as raffle or auction prizes”.

In 2020, Green MP Caroline Lucas was found to have breached Commons’ rules by charging money for a tour of Parliament, with the £150 paid for the experience going towards her 2019 re-election campaign.

Former commissioner Kathryn Stone found the breach to be “at the less serious end of the spectrum” and Ms Lucas was asked to apologise and agree not to repeat the breach in order to rectify the matter.

In the same year, Tory MP George Freeman also apologised for offering the chance to have tea in Parliament as a raffle prize to charities in his Mid Norfolk constituency, declaring on his website that he had been told that doing so was “now against the new rules”.