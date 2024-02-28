Labour pledges to reform MoD to make Britain ready for ‘more threatening world’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour pledges to reform MoD to make Britain ready for ‘more threatening world’

By Press Association
Shadow defence secretary John Healey (left) has set out more detail on Labour’s plans for the armed forces (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Britain’s defence arrangements are “not strong enough” to handle a more threatening world, Labour has said, pledging to reform the Ministry of Defence if it comes to power.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey said his party would introduce a new military strategic headquarters and appoint a national armaments director to overhaul military procurement as part of plans to improve Britain’s armed forces.

In a speech to the Policy Exchange think tank on Wednesday, Mr Healey agreed with Defence Secretary Grant Shapps that the world is moving from a “post-war” to a “pre-war” situation, saying it is “deeply sobering”.

He warned: “Over the next decade, we face (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and an active alliance of aggression – from autocrats who have contempt for international law and freely squander the lives of their own people.”

Mr Healey has previously criticised the Government’s defence plans, which would see the size of the Army cut from 76,000 regular troops to 73,000 – down from 97,000 a decade ago.

He has also pointed to problems with defence procurement, including the troubled Ajax programme for a new armoured fighting vehicle, saying military procurement processes have wasted more than £15 billion since 2010.

On Wednesday, he said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) “hasn’t been good enough at strategic preparation” and attacked the Government’s record on defence.

He said: “What signal have the Conservatives sent to our adversaries over the last 14 years by ‘hollowing out’ our armed forces, creating a recruitment crisis, and shrinking the Army to its smallest size since Napoleon?”

Mr Healey added: “As part of Labour’s plan for defence to fix this, we will establish a full-functioning military strategic headquarters within the Ministry of Defence to restore Britain’s military readiness, and a national armaments director to ensure our forces have what they need to fight. This will allow the UK to deter threats, defend the country and defeat any attacks.”

Labour UK defence plans
Labour’s John Healey agreed with Defence Secretary Grant Shapps that the world is moving from a ‘post-war’ to a ‘pre-war’ situation and said it is ‘deeply sobering’ (Yui Mok/PA)

The strategic headquarters is intended to provide greater strategic oversight within the MoD and increase the authority and accountability of the Chief of the Defence Staff.

Defence chiefs will also see their terms in charge of the armed forces extended from two years to four.

The national armaments director would “secure better value for public money, cut waste and drive a new defence industrial strategy to make the forces fit to fight in the future”.

Mr Healey said: “The changes I set out today will mean a stronger strategic centre in defence to restore military readiness in Britain, to deter and if necessary fight the conflicts that threaten us.”