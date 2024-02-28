Opposition attempt to refer care service Bill back to committee fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opposition attempt to refer care service Bill back to committee fails

By Press Association
The attempt was defeated in Holyrood (Joe Giddens/PA)
An attempt by opposition parties to send the National Care Service Bill back to committee has failed.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie and Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane attempted to have the Bill “referred back” to the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee on Wednesday, ahead of the expected first debate on the proposals on Thursday.

The plans, they said, had undergone substantial changes since being lodged, with amendments expected at stage two from the Government.

Jackie Baillie
The Scottish Labour deputy leader said she supported a National Care Service (Jane Barlow/PA)

MSPs voted by 64 to 52 despite Dame Jackie’s and Dr Gulhane’s pleas to break with party lines.

Speaking in the chamber, Dame Jackie said she has supported the idea of a National Care Service for a decade.

“This Parliament is a relatively young institution,” she said.

“We don’t have a second revising chamber – it is therefore important that we take the time to get things right.”

She added: “I want to support this Bill, but it is currently a mess.”

The “real problem” with the Bill, Dame Jackie said, stems from a deal with local authority body Cosla, which changed the planned governance structure of the future service, creating a single national care board as opposed to multiple regional ones, and left staff and assets under the stewardship of councils.

“Whether you agree or disagree (with the deal), that is not the point,” she said.

“The point is that the (Health, Social Care and Sport Committee) has been unable to scrutinise this as the Scottish Government has been unwilling to share its amendments before stage two.”

Dr Gulhane accused the Scottish Government of being “secretive”.

The Tory MSP, also a member of the committee, said opposition members dissented from the report’s recommendations up to 46 times, including the general principles of the Bill.

“It’s not right to push through a Bill that the Government itself can’t even articulate,” he said.

He added: “I ask members across this chamber to vote not along party lines, but on the principle that committees and scrutiny of legislation are important.”

Maree Todd
Social care minister Maree Todd said the push by opposition parties was ‘disappointing’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Defending the proposals, social care minister Maree Todd said the attempt to “essentially delay” the plans was “disappointing”.

“People need change and they are telling us they need it now,” she said about the Bill, which she added would not be in place until 2029.

“Of the many thousands of people I have spoken to who are trying to access social care in Scotland now, none are telling me to slow down, everyone is telling me to speed up.”

MSPs “getting tangled up in procedural delay” would be “letting people down”, the minister added.