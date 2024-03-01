SNP extend lead over Labour as Tories fall to lowest level since Truss – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP extend lead over Labour as Tories fall to lowest level since Truss – poll

By Press Association
The SNP has extended its lead over Scottish Labour, according to a poll (Rui Vieira/PA)
The SNP has extended its lead over Labour in Scotland as the Tories fell to their worst level of support since Liz Truss was leader, a poll suggests.

A survey of 1,043 people in Scotland by Survation showed the SNP had increased its support at the next general election by two percentage points to 38% when compared to the same poll in January.

Labour, meanwhile, dropped by one point to 33% and the Scottish Tories dropped by one point to 15%.

The Scottish Tories, who will kick off their annual conference in Aberdeen on Friday, have not dropped to that level in a Survation poll since September 2022 – in the wake of Liz Truss’ ill-fated mini-budget.

The Lib Dems, however, remained on 8% compared to last month’s poll.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said the party was not complacent ahead of the vote expected later this year.

“It’s encouraging to see people continue to put their trust in the SNP to deliver for the people of Scotland,” he said.

“But we won’t take a single vote for granted and we will keep working hard to stand up and protect Scotland’s values.

“Westminster is not working for Scotland. The cost-of-living crisis is hammering Scottish households and neither Labour or the Tories are offering any alternative to broken Brexit Britain.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Tories said: “Voters know that in swathes of seats across Scotland only the Scottish Conservatives can beat the scandal-ridden SNP and move the focus from their independence obsession to people’s real priorities, like economic growth and Scotland’s ailing public services.”

Survation chief executive Damian Lyons said: “While this poll shows a modest lead for the SNP over Labour, this is the largest SNP lead over Labour we have recorded since May 2023.

“Were these results to be replicated at a general election, the SNP would remain the largest party in Scotland in terms of seats though Labour would see a number of gains in their former areas of strength.”

Alan Roden, the co-CEO of Quantum Communications, which commissioned the poll, added: “This year’s general election is not a foregone conclusion, but it appears to be a two-horse race when it comes to winning most seats.”