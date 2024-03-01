Ireland welcomes EU decision to continue UNRWA funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ireland welcomes EU decision to continue UNRWA funding

By Press Association
Deputy premier Micheal Martin said the support was ‘urgently needed’ by the Palestinian people (Niall Carson/PA)
Ireland has welcomed the European Commission’s decision to release funding to the UN’s Palestinian aid agency.

The commission said on Friday that it would proceed with paying 50 million euro (£43 million) of its 82 million (£70 million) euro envelope towards the agency next week and increase emergency support to Palestinians by 68 million euro (£58 million) this year by funding other organisations.

It had also allocated 125 million euro (£107 million) of humanitarian aid for Palestinians this year and contracted the first 16 million euro (£14 million) of this package on Friday.

More than a dozen countries suspended funding for UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees) after allegations that 12 of its 13,000 Gaza staff members participated in the October 7 Hamas attacks.

The commission had originally been due to give 82 million euro to UNRWA on Thursday but wanted the agency to accept its terms for an audit.

The aid organisation has told the commission that it agreed to the launch of an audit to be conducted by EU-appointed external experts.

Ireland, which provided 20 million euro (£17 million) in core funding to UNRWA last month, had repeatedly called for other states to continue financially supporting the agency.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said increasing funding to Gaza was “the right thing to do”.

“As we saw with yesterday’s tragic events, people in Gaza are in desperate need of urgent humanitarian support. UNWRA is essential in getting it to them.

“In the face of such enormous need, increasing aid now, as Ireland and the commission have done, is the right thing to do. Ireland and the European Commission are very much aligned on this.

“I am glad that the commission has said that it will also step up its aid to Palestinians this year by 68 million euro – to be channelled through partners like the Red Cross and the Red Crescent – and I very much hope that the further amounts due to UNWRA later this year will also be issued without delay, once the UN’s internal investigation into serious allegations about UNWRA staff and the independent review group led by Catherine Colonna have reported.

“In particular, I thank the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and Josep Borrell, high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, for taking this decision.

“Palestinian people are not responsible for the crimes committed by Hamas and should not be subject to any form of collective punishment. Doing so would be a violation of international law and profoundly wrong and unjust.”

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin welcomed the commission’s continuation of funding which he described as “urgently needed” by the Palestinian people.

In a statement, Mr Martin said: “After four-and-a-half months of relentless violence and displacement, civilians in Gaza are living in conditions that no human being should have to endure.

“Against this backdrop, the role and mandate of UNRWA is more important than ever. It is the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza.

“It is clear that UNRWA is the one organisation that has the bandwidth and capacity to provide services and distribute aid comprehensively across Gaza and the wider region.”

Mr Martin, who is also the Irish foreign affairs minister, said he welcomed engagement between the UN and the commission on investigating the allegations against UNRWA staff.

He said it was essential that all UN member states co-operated in full with the investigation and the review.

Mr Martin added: “This is a critical moment – for desperate civilians in Gaza, and for the stability of the wider region.

“The international community needs to step up now to support UNRWA, so it can fulfil its vital and life-saving mandate.”