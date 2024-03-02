Soldier died after late heatstroke diagnosis, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Soldier died after late heatstroke diagnosis, report says

By Press Association
Sapper Connor Morrison of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment, who died during a non-operational incident (MoD Crown Copyright)
A soldier who died from exertional heatstroke may have survived if he had been treated earlier, a report found.

Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, collapsed during a group run on July 21 2022.

He was taken to hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service and spent time in intensive care and died two days later.

The symptoms displayed by Spr Morrison during the run were “consistent” with heatstroke, according to a service inquiry by a Defence Safety Authority panel who concluded “on the balance of probabilities Sapper Morrison’s cause of death was exertional heatstroke”.

The DSA report states: “There were sufficient indicators to support an immediate diagnosis of heatstroke but this was not acted upon immediately.

“The symptoms had become apparent during the latter stages of the run when participants had witnessed Spr Morrison’s inability, he was seen weaving from side-to-side.

“In the opinion of the panel this late diagnosis of heatstroke may have significantly reduced Spr Morrison’s chances of survival and was a contributory factor.”

His collapse followed several days of hot weather.

Before he collapsed Spr Morrison, who may have been anxious about serving in his new unit, was “observed to be struggling on the run whilst another soldier was encouraging him”.

Spr Morrison was running at a slower pace to others in the group but was able to hold conversation. He was encouraged by others during the run and was seen “weaving from side-to-side” before he collapsed, witnesses said.

There was no evidence to suggest he was in poor physical condition in July 22 although he had gained some weight since joining the regiment.

The DSA made 41 recommendations, as it sought to try to help reduce future risks while maintaining effective physical training.

It states: “From the point of collapse it became apparent that water would be needed to aid cooling.

“However, treatment for heat collapse was not initiated until 31 minutes after collapse and the only fluids available was water obtained by a nurse who took the decision to obtain some from a local shop, and that contained within 1 litre eye irrigation bottles carried within the ambulance.

“Had water been immediately available amongst the group, cooling treatment may have been initiated earlier.”

It is now recommended that units have water that is immediately available during physical activity, the report states.

The report panel stated: “When active measures were applied it may have been too late to be effective.

“Medical tests completed in the ambulance clearly indicated the effects of heatstroke in the body and established that Spr Morrison was in a life-threatening condition.”

Clinical decision-making was potentially hindered as there was mutual understanding of who was present and their respective medical abilities.

The panel found that the clinical guidance on heatstroke issued to ambulance personnel was insufficient.

Improved lesson planning and more thought about the composition of the group who took part in the session plus a formal heat checklist would have been helpful to have been in place.

An Army Spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with Sapper Morrison’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We take our responsibilities as an organisation extremely seriously and are wholly committed to improving organisational learning to minimise the chances of repetition.

“We will review and action the recommendations made in the Service Inquiry report as a matter of urgency.”