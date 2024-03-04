Scotch whisky industry providing £300,000 to tackle underage drinking

The trade body for the Scotch whisky industry is providing £300,000 over the next three years to tackle underage drinking in Scotland.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) money will go to Community Alcohol Partnerships (CAP), a non-profit company which encourages responsible retail strategies and promotes positive activities for young people.

Alcohol education will also be given in schools and for parents.

Mark Kent, chief executive of the SWA, said: “The Scotch whisky industry is committed to promoting safe, responsible consumption of alcohol, and tackling underage drinking.”

He added: “Our work with CAP will ensure that the funding provided by the industry is directed in the best and most effective way to address underage drinking in Scotland.

“We look forward to collaborating with the team at CAP and seeing the results of our new partnership.”

Derek Lewis, chairman of Community Alcohol Partnerships, said: “Although alcohol consumption by children has declined for many years, more recent data has shown an increase and Scotland still has one of the highest rates of alcohol harm among children and young people internationally.

“The existing Scottish CAPs have already demonstrated real success in reducing these harms by helping local communities introduce action plans tailored to their own needs.

“We aim to accelerate the establishment of CAPs in other high harm areas of Scotland and so help our children grow up with well-informed and responsible attitudes to alcohol.”