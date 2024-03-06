Irish language should be shared by all in Northern Ireland, says DUP minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish language should be shared by all in Northern Ireland, says DUP minister

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Education Minister Paul Givan takes part in a ceili dance (PA)
Stormont’s DUP education minister has said Irish should be a shared language for everybody in Northern Ireland.

Paul Givan vowed to advocate on behalf of the sector as he visited an Irish language primary school in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Mr Givan spoke some words of Irish during his visit to Gaelscoil Aodha Rua, including maidin mhaith (good morning), and also took part in a traditional ceili dance with pupils in the playground.

The Lagan Valley MLA said he was “delighted” to attend the school.

“As Education Minister, I said from day one that I would be a Minister of Education for everybody in Northern Ireland, across all of our sectors,” he said.

“And that includes the Irish medium. And I think it’s important for me to be here today to send out that message that I will be a minister for all of the various sectors within education and I will advocate on behalf of the Irish medium sector.”

Paul Givan visit to Dungannon
Mr Givan, a former Stormont first minister, then reflected on the language and its place within society in Northern Ireland.

“When you look at the history of the Irish language, it was Presbyterians that came from Scotland that kept the language alive,” he said.

“And I think it’s important that we remember that the language isn’t unique to one particular community in Northern Ireland. It does have value right across our community. And we think of even the townlands and the names of our places have a steep history in the Irish language.

“So I think it’s important that, politically, we say that the Irish language should not be something that is politicised, that it is something that I believe can be a shared language for everybody in Northern Ireland.”

In 2016, Mr Givan tried gaelic football on a visit to a GAA club in Lisburn as Stormont communities minister.

However, he also created controversy in that role in the same year when he axed a bursary scheme for children to attend Irish language classes in Co Donegal. That funding decision was ultimately reversed.

Gaelscoil Aodha Rua has grown from 12 pupils when it first opened 13 years ago to 135 this year. The school has had a business case approved for a new building and is awaiting funding for the construction.

Paul Givan visit to Dungannon
Principal Mona Ui Dhochartaigh hosted Mr Givan on his visit, teaching him some Irish phrases and partnering him for the ceili swing dance.

She described him as a “great sport”.

“I think he has enjoyed the visit, most importantly the ceili swing and he was very proficient at his ceili dancing,” she said.

“So I think that gives us great hope for the future moving forward in a new climate of politics here.”

Ms Ui Dhochartaigh expressed hope that the DUP minister would “take care of the children in the Irish medium sector in a fair and equitable manner”.