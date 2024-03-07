Irish deputy premier says Israel is ‘reckless’ with Gazan lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish deputy premier says Israel is ‘reckless’ with Gazan lives

By Press Association
Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin speaking outside Government Buildings in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
Israel is “reckless” with the lives of civilians in Gaza, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

Micheal Martin also said Ireland is “actively pursuing” the possibility of contributing to multinational efforts of airdropping aid into Gaza.

However, he said the most effective way to get meaningful volumes of aid into Gaza would be for Israel to open corridors and checkpoints on the ground.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin says that Israel should open corridors and checkpoints on the ground to help get aid into Gaza (Niall Carson/PA)

Speaking in the Irish parliament on Thursday, Mr Martin said: “Many countries are trying to bring an end to the conflict and I know that.

“I have no doubt that many in the US want this to end – but Israel is reckless with its own allies.

“And Israel is reckless with the region but above all, it’s reckless in terms of the lives of ordinary Gazans and the people of Gaza.

“Absolutely reckless in terms of allowing what’s happening to happen on a daily basis.”

He said there had been a complete collapse of societal cohesion and order in Gaza.

Mr Martin said Ireland’s priority is an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and a peace plan.

He was responding to Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns who said the war in Gaza had revealed powerful Western states to be “immoral hypocrites”.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions, she told Mr Martin: “They only value international law when it’s their enemies – not their allies – that are in breach.

“Their shameful record in Gaza amounts to the normalisation of mass murder and devastation. They wag their fingers at the Israeli government occasionally but continue to support them and arm them.

“It’s their bombs and their bullets that have killed more than 30,000 Palestinians.

“It’s not just the United States that is engaged in this, arms exports from Germany to Israel have increased tenfold since October.

“Weapons from Germany now make up nearly 30% of Israel’s total military imports. Genocide is a nice little earner for the German arms industry.”

Ms Cairns said the UK had also not paused the supply of weapons despite raising concerns about possible breaches of international human rights law.

She said she acknowledged the Government had condemned “Israel’s brutality” but added: “People all over Ireland are still waiting for you to follow those words with actions.”

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns (Brian Lawless/PA)

She said the parliament could enact laws that would make it an offence to import goods originating in occupied territories and impose restrictions on the investment of Irish assets in Israeli settlements.

She also said the Government could recognise the state of Palestine and issue travel bans for Israeli settlers.

Mr Martin, who is the Irish foreign minister, said Ireland has “not lost its moral compass” and said he agreed that other countries should stop sending arms to Israel if they want the conflict to end.

He said that Ireland had shown leadership in continuing to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

He added that Ireland had made a “robust legal submission” to the International Court of Justice on Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Mr Martin said Ireland is working with other European countries on the subject of recognising Palestine.