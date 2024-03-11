Why Lee Anderson’s defection does not mean a by-election in Ashfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Why Lee Anderson’s defection does not mean a by-election in Ashfield

By Press Association
Lee Anderson has said he will not fight a by-election in Ashfield after joining Reform UK (Lucy North/PA)
Lee Anderson has said he will not fight a by-election in Ashfield after joining Reform UK (Lucy North/PA)

Lee Anderson’s decision to join Reform UK has prompted calls for a by-election in his Ashfield seat, where he was elected in 2019 as a Conservative.

There is no requirement for MPs to stand down and trigger a by-election if they defect from their original party, as they are formally elected as an individual rather than a party representative.

There have been several attempts to change this, mainly through Bills introduced by backbench MPs, but none has so far successfully made it on to the statute book.

Lee Anderson
Lee Anderson has defected to Reform UK (Lucy North/PA)

In the past, MPs have been reluctant to put themselves to the test of a by-election after switching their allegiance, especially as it is rare for defectors to retain their seats.

Since the last election, there have been five defections, none of which resulted in a by-election.

But there have been exceptions.

In 2014, Conservative MPs Douglas Carswell and Mark Reckless not only defected to Ukip but also resigned their seats to contest by-elections for their new party.

Douglas Carswell first day as Ukip MP
Former Tory Douglas Carswell decided to trigger a by-election after his defection to Ukip in 2014, providing the Eurosceptic party with a demonstration of its strength and its first directly elected MP (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The move was seen as a sign of the Eurosceptic party’s strength and confidence, and resulted in re-election for both Mr Carswell and Mr Reckless, adding to pressure on David Cameron to include the promise of a referendum on EU membership in the 2015 Tory manifesto.

Mr Carswell was also the last defector to retain his seat at the following general election, winning re-election as Ukip MP for Clacton in 2015.

Prior to that, no defector had kept their seat since 2005 when Sir Jeffrey Donaldson retained Lagan Valley at the general election after leaving the UUP for the DUP.

Announcing his own defection to Reform, Mr Anderson ruled out the possibility that he would trigger a by-election, citing the impending general election as a reason.

He said: “It would be pretty reckless for me to suggest a by-election when we could have a general election in May.”

But Mr Anderson has previously backed calls for MPs who switch parties to be required to stand down and fight a by-election.

In September 2020, he voted for Tory MP Anthony Mangnall’s Recall of MPs (Change of Party Affiliation) Bill, which would have introduced such a requirement.

Reacting to Mr Anderson’s defection, Mr Mangnall tweeted: “Given that Lee Anderson backed and signed my recall motion, stating that if MPs cross the floor to another political party I hope he is calling a by-election.”

Fellow Tory MP Chris Clarkson retweeted his comment, adding: “Just like the last Conservative MP to defect did… Men of principle, all.”