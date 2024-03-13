Hunt says plan to scrap national insurance will not happen in next Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Hunt says plan to scrap national insurance will not happen in next Parliament

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt appearing before the Treasury Committee (House of Commons/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt appearing before the Treasury Committee (House of Commons/PA)

Jeremy Hunt has said his ambition to scrap national insurance contributions will not happen in the next Parliament.

The Chancellor used his Budget earlier this month to set out a 2p cut in national insurance from April with a vague promise to deliver a simpler tax system by eventually getting rid of it altogether.

Giving evidence to the Treasury Committee on Wednesday, the Chancellor said: “It won’t happen in one Parliament, but it’s a long-term ambition.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has suggested a squeeze on benefits could help pay for abolishing national insurance (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“If we do that, that will be the biggest tax simplification of our lifetimes.”

Rishi Sunak recently stressed his commitment to ending the “unnecessarily complex” system of having both income tax and national insurance contributions.

The Prime Minister told the Sunday Times “significant progress” could be made towards the goal of eliminating the tax during the next parliament if his party remains in power.

The aspiration to end the double taxation of work by axing national insurance has been attacked as an unfunded promise by Labour, which pointed out it would cost the Exchequer around £46 billion.

Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday said it “could be 2022 all over again” as he sought to draw comparisons with Liz Truss’s short-lived premiership with “unfunded” tax cuts in the Budget.

“They tried that under the last administration and everybody else is paying the price,” Sir Keir told the Commons.

“All we need now is an especially hardy lettuce and it could be 2022 all over again.”