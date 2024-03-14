Lonely secondary school pupils less likely to gain employment as adults – study

Lonely secondary school pupils are less likely to gain employment as adults, a study has suggested.

Children who experienced loneliness at the age of 12 are more likely to be out of education, employment, or training (NEET) and consider themselves to have a lower social status, according to researchers from King’s College London (KCL) and the University of Greenwich,

The study, published in the journal Social Science and Medicine, suggests that loneliness early in life “may have direct costs to the economy” resulting from reduced employability and social position.

Greater loneliness at age 12 was “prospectively associated with reduced employability and lower social status” in young adulthood, the research found.

Researchers followed the progress of 2,232 individuals born in England and Wales during 1994-1995 using data from the Environmental Risk (E-Risk) Longitudinal Twin Study.

Participants were assessed at ages 12, 18 and 26 for levels of loneliness and they were asked to rate their social status. Their employability and NEET status were assessed at age 18.

Researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at KCL and the University of Greenwich found that young adults who had experienced loneliness earlier on in life experienced difficulties in young adulthood, even if they were no longer lonely.

Addressing loneliness in early adolescence could yield economic benefits through increased productivity, the study’s authors have suggested.

Bridget Bryan, the study’s lead author and a PhD student at King’s IoPPN, said: “While there are clear impacts of loneliness on mental health from an early age, our study demonstrates that loneliness also negatively impacts a person’s employment prospects.

“We’ve shown that, from an early age, loneliness can have knock-on effects on a person’s ability to compete in the job market. This not only harms a person’s chances in life but also has direct costs to the economy.”

Professor Louise Arseneault, one of the study’s senior authors and professor of developmental psychology at King’s IoPPN, said: “If we are to create effective prevention strategies, we need to continue collecting data in order to unravel the long-term outcomes of loneliness at various stages of life.”

Dr Timothy Matthews, psychology lecturer at the University of Greenwich and one of the study’s senior authors, said: “While we should never forget that loneliness impacts people of all ages, our research suggests that reducing loneliness in children and young people could yield benefits both for their own employment prospects and for the economy more widely.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “This is a very interesting study and highlights the lasting impacts of loneliness – an issue that can easily go under the radar but affects many young people.

“It emphasises the importance of the strongly inclusive cultures that schools and colleges work incredibly hard to embed and promote among pupils and students.

“One of the great strengths of our education system is the opportunity it provides for young people to socialise and form friendships.”