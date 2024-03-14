Lonely secondary school pupils less likely to gain employment as adults – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lonely secondary school pupils less likely to gain employment as adults – study

By Press Association
The study suggests that loneliness early in life may ‘have direct costs to the economy’ (Posed by model/Gareth Fuller/PA)
Lonely secondary school pupils are less likely to gain employment as adults, a study has suggested.

Children who experienced loneliness at the age of 12 are more likely to be out of education, employment, or training (NEET) and consider themselves to have a lower social status, according to researchers from King’s College London (KCL) and the University of Greenwich,

The study, published in the journal Social Science and Medicine, suggests that loneliness early in life “may have direct costs to the economy” resulting from reduced employability and social position.

Greater loneliness at age 12 was “prospectively associated with reduced employability and lower social status” in young adulthood, the research found.

Researchers followed the progress of 2,232 individuals born in England and Wales during 1994-1995 using data from the Environmental Risk (E-Risk) Longitudinal Twin Study.

Participants were assessed at ages 12, 18 and 26 for levels of loneliness and they were asked to rate their social status. Their employability and NEET status were assessed at age 18.

Researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at KCL and the University of Greenwich found that young adults who had experienced loneliness earlier on in life experienced difficulties in young adulthood, even if they were no longer lonely.

Addressing loneliness in early adolescence could yield economic benefits through increased productivity, the study’s authors have suggested.

Bridget Bryan, the study’s lead author and a PhD student at King’s IoPPN, said: “While there are clear impacts of loneliness on mental health from an early age, our study demonstrates that loneliness also negatively impacts a person’s employment prospects.

“We’ve shown that, from an early age, loneliness can have knock-on effects on a person’s ability to compete in the job market. This not only harms a person’s chances in life but also has direct costs to the economy.”

Professor Louise Arseneault, one of the study’s senior authors and professor of developmental psychology at King’s IoPPN, said: “If we are to create effective prevention strategies, we need to continue collecting data in order to unravel the long-term outcomes of loneliness at various stages of life.”

Dr Timothy Matthews, psychology lecturer at the University of Greenwich and one of the study’s senior authors, said: “While we should never forget that loneliness impacts people of all ages, our research suggests that reducing loneliness in children and young people could yield benefits both for their own employment prospects and for the economy more widely.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “This is a very interesting study and highlights the lasting impacts of loneliness – an issue that can easily go under the radar but affects many young people.

“It emphasises the importance of the strongly inclusive cultures that schools and colleges work incredibly hard to embed and promote among pupils and students.

“One of the great strengths of our education system is the opportunity it provides for young people to socialise and form friendships.”