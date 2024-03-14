Prison transport contractor accused of breaching human rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prison transport contractor accused of breaching human rights

By Press Association
GEOAmey has been repeatedly criticised for its handling of prisoner transfers (Rui Vieira/PA)
Scotland’s Chief Inspector for Prisons has accused the firm tasked with transporting inmates of breaching their human rights.

GEOAmey has long been criticised for its handling of the contract to transport people between court, prison and non-court appointments such as medical visits, with Justice Secretary Angela Constance saying in January their work was “utterly unacceptable”.

The firm’s performance has been inconsistent in recent years, with the quarterly number of missed appointments varying wildly between November 2021 and September 2023, according to a letter from the Scottish Healthcare in Custody Oversight Board.

Between November 2021 and January 2022, 690 appointments were missed, a figure which dropped to just 53 and 42 in the following two quarters, before spiking to 356 and 819 in the two quarters between August 2022 and January 2023.

Again, the figure dropped dramatically to 88 and 209 respectively in the following two quarters, rising again to 826 in the three months up to September last year.

Three of those visits, according to the Chief Inspector for Prisons for Scotland Wendy Sinclair-Gieben, included an inmate with stage four cancer who missed a trio of “critical” appointments, leaving her “deeply shocked”.

“Over my tenure there have been issues with fluctuations in the prisoner transport provider with, in my opinion, unacceptable drops in performance leading to human rights breaches that I have repeatedly raised with the prison service and at times with the Cabinet Secretary for Justice,” she said before the Public Audit Committee on Thursday.

The chief inspector raised concerns every year between 2020 and this year relating to how the contract was being carried out.

“In 2023, I raised the issue twice and I have never seen such poor performance as by the end of 2023 – it was truly shocking,” she said.

“You had appointments in some prisons that were more routinely cancelled than they were met and you had real problems.”

She added: “As a result, I think it’s a significant challenge to human rights, a financial risk, I worry that it might be another ‘slopping out’ case, it doesn’t give me, as chief inspector, any confidence at all, given the history, of continued and sustained improvement.”

In 2011, three former inmates at HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow successfully sued the Scottish Government after having to “slop out” during their sentences, meaning they used a chamber pot or other container as a toilet, which they argued breached the European Convention on Human Rights.

The contract, Ms Sinclair-Geiben said, has not worked “since inception”.

“It hasn’t provided the service to the court and non-court appointments that you would want to see,” she said.

“So therefore, there must be a flaw either in the commissioning of the contract, or the contract itself or the management of the contract – there just must be, otherwise it would have been resolved and worked.”

The chief inspector acknowledged that GEOAmey was doing well in other jurisdictions but told the committee the contract in Scotland was very different to elsewhere.

GEOAmey, the Scottish Government and the Scottish Prison Service have been contacted for comment.