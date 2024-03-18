Bank of England urged to step up work to align finance sector with climate goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank of England urged to step up work to align finance sector with climate goals

By Press Association
A letter has warned Bank of England progress beyond the first steps on stress testing and disclosures appears to have stalled (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England is being urged to step up its work to align the financial sector with UK climate goals.

In a letter to Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday, more than 50 leading economists and campaign groups warned the Bank is slipping behind other major central banks as its work on key green measures slows.

The letter said: “With the world having now reached the pivotal point of the first year-long breach of the 1.5C warming limit committed in the Paris Agreement, delays are no longer tenable.”

Former intergovernmental panel on climate change lead author Julia Steinberger, former UK sustainable development commission chair Jonathon Porritt, the WWF, Green Alliance and industry coalition bankers for net zero are among the signatories.

They wrote they are “extremely disappointed” that the Bank has reduced resources towards climate change work.

Speaking at the recent Lords Economic Affairs Committee, Mr Bailey said the decision came after the Treasury changed its list of priorities for the financial services sector.

The Treasury wrote to the Bank’s financial policy committee (FPC) in November, saying work to “align private sector financial flows with environmentally sustainable and resilient growth” would no longer be a priority.

In their letter, however, the economists and activists noted that climate remains within the FPC’s core mandate for financial stability and remains within the Government’s broader economic policy objectives.

“Such a change should not undermine the Bank’s work in this area,” they wrote.

“We therefore urge you to reprioritise work to align the financial sector with the Government’s climate goals, reverse resource cuts for this work and reassert the Bank of England as a climate leader as a matter of urgency.”

The signatories emphasised that climate change and environmental degradation more widely present a major risk to the Bank’s duty to maintain price stability.

Andrew Bailey
Andrew Bailey said a decision to reduce resources towards climate change work came after the Treasury changed its list of priorities for the financial services sector (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The letter coincides with Mr Bailey’s fourth anniversary as governor of the Bank and comes shortly after the three-year anniversary of its monetary policy committee being awarded a green mandate.

It acknowledged the Bank’s early progress on climate change, including measures like the corporate bond purchase scheme, climate-related conditions for the energy markets financing scheme and its own climate-related financial disclosures.

The signatories warned that progress beyond these first steps on stress testing and disclosures appears to have stalled.

They said other major central banks have outpaced the Bank of England on this agenda in the last four years.

The letter said: “Major central banks have now begun adjusting collateral frameworks and capital requirements to reflect climate risks and momentum is building towards the use of green-term funding schemes to incentivise green lending.

“Progress made by other central banks also reflects mounting evidence that attempts to model the financial risk posed by climate change and biodiversity loss are failing woefully to reflect climate science, requiring a precautionary approach.”

It comes as the Bank prepares to release its latest decision on interest rates on Thursday when it is expected to hold them steady at 5.25%.

PA has contacted the Bank of England for comment.