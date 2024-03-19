Simon Case to address scathing views of Johnson’s No 10 at Covid inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Case to address scathing views of Johnson’s No 10 at Covid inquiry

By Press Association
Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service Simon Case during a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in 2022 (PA)
The UK’s top civil servant is set to give evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry about his scathing views of Boris Johnson’s pandemic-era government.

Simon Case’s appearance has been scheduled for May 23 following his return to work as Cabinet Secretary after he stepped back in October due to a medical matter.

Mr Case is expected to face questions on highly critical WhatsApp messages that emerged during evidence last year, showing his exasperation with the handling of the pandemic under Mr Johnson’s premiership.

In July 2020, before he became Cabinet Secretary, he said: “I’ve never seen a bunch of people less well-equipped to run a country” in a message to Lord Sedwill, who was the civil service chief at the time.

He also described Mr Johnson and his inner circle as “basically feral” and suggested the then-prime minister’s wife Carrie was “the real person in charge” in No 10.

Mr Case was absent from hearings last year when other senior Westminster figures gave evidence, and the rescheduling of his appearance in the months before a general election could cause a headache for Downing Street.

Boris Johnson
The UK’s top civil servant was scathing of then-prime minister Boris Johnson (Andrew Boyers/PA)

In June 2020, Mr Case accused Rishi Sunak of “totally outrageous” behaviour while he was chancellor, complaining that the now-Prime Minister apparently criticised the lack of enforcement of Covid rules but had been instrumental in blocking powers to do so.

UK Covid-19 Inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett excused Mr Case from giving evidence due to ill health during the hearings on the Government’s decision-making late in 2023.

But in a ruling in November she said “it very much remains my intention that Mr Case should give oral evidence to the inquiry”.

She ordered that Mr Case’s lawyers should provide the inquiry with an updated report on his ability to give oral evidence at the end of January 2024 or upon his return to work, whichever was sooner.

The Covid inquiry confirmed on Tuesday that “the module 2 oral evidence of Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has been rescheduled to be heard on Thursday May 23.”