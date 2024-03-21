Concerns raised over Environment Secretary’s ‘role in waste plant project’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concerns raised over Environment Secretary’s ‘role in waste plant project’

By Press Association
Environment Secretary Steve Barclay has been recused from the decision in relation to the plant (PA)
Concerns about a possible or perceived conflict of interest have reportedly been raised over the Environment Secretary’s role in a proposed waste plant in his constituency.

Officials have escalated the matter to the Cabinet Office’s ethics unit, which has discussed it with Steve Barclay, according to the BBC.

MVV Environment, a German-based energy company, has proposed to build a large incinerator in Wisbech, which is in the minister’s North East Cambridgeshire seat.

The plan has faced opposition from local MPs including Mr Barclay and former prime minister Liz Truss, and nearby councils have warned of a potential negative impact on traffic conditions and the wider community.

Mr Barclay has been recused from the proposed project and Mark Spencer, a junior minister, will make a decision on the matter, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) gave the plant the green light last month after an examination by the planning inspectorate.

But to move forward, the scheme must also be granted a permit by the Environment Agency (EA), a public body sponsored by Defra.

The BBC reported that officials raised concerns about a possible, or perceived, conflict between Mr Barclay’s constituency and ministerial roles in relation to the plant.

Labour has written to Mr Barclay demanding “urgent answers” following the report and saying the matter raises “serious issues, potentially involving a breach of the ministerial code”.

Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed said: “It would be an outrage if, as a Government minister, you have abused your position as Secretary of State to prop up your constituency vote.

“It is absolutely vital that ministers keep their duty to act in the national interest separate from their role as a constituency MP.”

Mr Barclay’s opposite number also called on him to publish correspondence from any dealings he may have had with the EA regarding the incinerator.

A Defra spokesman said: “The Secretary of State is recused from the decision. No decision has been taken. Mark Spencer is the minister responsible and would take any decision on this issue.”