Offenders to be made to clean up vandalism ‘within 48 hours’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Offenders to be made to clean up vandalism ‘within 48 hours’

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk announced the antisocial behaviour move (Lucy North/PA)
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk announced the antisocial behaviour move (Lucy North/PA)

Offenders across the country will be made to clean up vandalism within 48 hours of cases being reported to the council, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has announced.

“Rapid deployment teams” of people serving community sentences will be called on to carry out work such as scrubbing graffiti and picking up litter as part of plans to “swiftly deal with” antisocial behaviour.

The MoJ said the measures were aimed at making offenders “atone for their crimes in a way that benefits the law-abiding majority” and “allows the public to see justice being done in their own communities”.

The rollout across England and Wales follows a pilot of the programme which launched in 2023 in Greater Manchester, the East of England, Wales and the North East.

Members of the public are being invited to nominate projects in their local area for offenders to work on within 48 hours of vandalism cases being reported to the council and passed on to the Probation Service.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said: “Anti-social behaviour undermines people’s sense of pride in their communities and makes them feel unsafe in the place they call home. That’s why this Government is taking a zero-tolerance approach with our plan to stamp it out.

“Our plan is working, with clean-up teams not only tackling the corrosive effect of such crimes but also forcing offenders to repay their debts to the very neighbourhoods they have harmed – cutting reoffending and making our streets safer.”

Both main parties have ramped up commitments on law and order in recent months ahead of the general election this year, with senior Tories believing a focus on “bread and butter” Conservative issues will help as Rishi Sunak seeks to overturn Labour’s opinion poll lead.

Labour pointed to policing cuts under the Tories as it accused the ruling party of failing on criminal justice.

Shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood MP also questioned whether the pilot scheme had delivered on its aims, saying: “The Conservatives have let antisocial behaviour make people’s lives a misery by slashing neighbourhood police and failing to deliver effective community payback.

“This announcement is very quiet about whether offenders on the pilot scheme actually carried out the promised 20,000 hours in six months.

“They’ve nicked Labour’s policy on clean up squads, as they have no answers on the challenges facing our country.

“It’s yet another example of a government that can’t deliver justice and has run out of steam.

“A Labour government will take back Britain’s streets by putting 13,000 more bobbies on the beat and strengthening community payback, to punish criminals, cut crime and protect communities.”