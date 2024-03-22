Next government urged to prioritise investment in tackling global water crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next government urged to prioritise investment in tackling global water crisis

By Press Association
WaterAid has called on the next UK government to prioritise tackling the global water crisis by investing in access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WaterAid/Guilhem Alandry/PA)
The next UK government must prioritise tackling the global water crisis by investing in access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene, WaterAid has said.

The international non-governmental organisation is calling for British MPs to allocate a minimum of 10% of the overseas aid budget to the issue, focusing on the poorest countries and those most off-track from achieving water and sanitation for all.

It came as WaterAid launched its new manifesto on World Water Day on Friday, outlining a series of policy recommendations ahead of the general election later this year.

A woman from the Mukobela community in Zambia carries water near a dried-up riverbed (WaterAid/Laura Pannack/PA)

The organisation warned that more frequent and extreme floods are polluting water sources across the world while droughts are drying up springs.

It cited a recent study from German and Dutch scientists who found that five billion people could be living without clean drinking water by 2050 due to climate change, pollution and rising demand.

WaterAid also referred to World Health Organisation figures, which suggest that almost one in 10 people in the world do not have clean water close to home, while one in five do not have a toilet of their own.

As part of the manifesto launch, the organisation polled more than 2,100 UK adults on how the Government should tackle the water crisis.

The survey, conducted by YouGov between February 27 and 28, suggested that a quarter of the public (25%) think water is the most important area on which to spend aid, while more than half (53%) rank it in their top three issues.

Students in the Kazungula district of Zambia use their school water tap (WaterAid/Laura Pannack/PA)

Meanwhile, 70% of respondents said the UK Government should invest in minimising the impacts of climate change, with more than half (56%) choosing prioritising water, sanitation and hygiene as the means to do so.

WaterAid chief executive Tim Wainwright said: “From climate to health to conflict, water is the blue thread that connects us all and is essential to tackling today’s most pressing global challenges.

“As a G7 country, it is the UK’s responsibility to support communities living in poverty, and we cannot continue to drag our feet in delivering overseas aid to those who need it most.

“As today’s survey results clearly show, the public thoroughly backs plans for the next UK government to prioritise investment in clean water – a step that will support those on the front line of the climate crisis and prevent infectious superbugs from reaching millions of lives at home and abroad.”

WaterAid is recommending UK politicians make water issues central to their global climate and health actions.

It is also calling on MPs to tackle global inequality through water by ringfencing investment for women and girls’ needs and ensure their participation in decisions.

Elsewhere, the organisation is urging the public to sign its Vote Water petition as part of efforts to campaign for “a fairer, safer and more sustainable world”.

A Foreign Offices spokesperson said: “The UK is investing to improve access to water and strengthen water infrastructure across the world, including £39 million in new funding for water programming which we announced at Cop28.”

The PA news agency has contacted shadow foreign secretary David Lammy for comment.