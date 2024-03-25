Home Office launches social media campaign in Vietnam to deter illegal migrants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Office launches social media campaign in Vietnam to deter illegal migrants

By Press Association
A social media campaign has been launched in Vietnam to deter migrants from coming to the UK illegally (Home Office/PA)
The Home Office has launched a social media campaign in Vietnam to deter migrants from coming to the UK illegally.

The campaign, which begins on Monday, will use adverts on Facebook and YouTube to target people in the south-east Asian country who may be considering making illegal journeys to the UK.

An increasing proportion of small boat migrants are Vietnamese and they are one of the top 10 nationalities for migrants crossing the Channel illegally, the Home Office said.

It added that the adverts will “set out the risks of being indebted to and exploited by the people-smuggling gangs who profit from facilitating small boat crossings”.

The campaign will also warn prospective Vietnamese migrants of the “reality of living in the UK illegally with no right to be in the UK and no access to public services or funding”, and use “real testimonies from those who regret coming to the UK illegally”.

In one advert, a migrant shares his experience of sleeping in a camp in Calais for five nights under the supervision of armed guards, before taking the journey across the Channel from France to the UK.

The migrant, referred to as K, says in the advert: “Never again would I risk my life in a small boat, even if you bribed me.”

The campaign will also direct Vietnamese social media users to a new website featuring videos from Border Force officers describing “shocking cases” and their experiences of “rescuing small boat migrants from life-threatening danger in the Channel”.

The Home Office said the launch followed “successful social media activity” in Albania, France and Belgium, adding that similar campaigns were “also being considered for other priority countries”.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “This is a powerful campaign which demonstrates first-hand that life for people arriving here illegally is a far cry from the lies they have been sold by the gangs on the other side of the Channel.

“Last year, similar work contributed to a 90% reduction in small boat arrivals from Albania, and overall numbers are down by a third, but there is more to do.

“Expanding our campaign to Vietnam, another key partner in our work to tackle illegal migration, will help us to save more lives and dent the business model of the criminals who profit from this vile trade.”

The Home Office said UK and Vietnamese authorities “already work closely” to prevent illegal journeys to the UK and remove those with no right to be in the country.

It added that senior officials from the UK and Vietnam are due to meet in London on April 17, to “discuss working in even closer partnership on migration issues”.