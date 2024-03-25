Small boat crossings: How Vietnam compares with other countries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Small boat crossings: How Vietnam compares with other countries

By Press Association
Afghan was the most common nationality of people arriving on small boats in 2023 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Vietnamese nationals made up 5% of small boat arrivals in the UK in 2023, up from 1% in 2022 but the same proportion as in 2021, Home Office figures show.

Of the 28,381 arrivals last year where nationality was known, 1,323 were from Vietnam.

This is some way behind the most common country of origin, Afghanistan, which accounted for 5,545 of arrivals in 2023, or 20% of the total.

(PA Graphics)

The next most common nationality was Iranian (13%), followed by Turkish (11%), Eritrean (9%) and Iraqi (9%).

Vietnamese ranked as the eighth most common nationality last year, compared with 13th in 2022 and sixth in 2021.

The figures for 2023 represent a sharp contrast with 2022, when Albania accounted for the highest number (12,658) and greatest proportion (28%) of people making the journey across the English Channel.

In 2023 this dropped to just 924 people, or 3% of the total.

The fall coincided with action taken by the governments of both countries to discourage people from attempting the crossing.

This included placing UK border force staff at Tirana airport in Albania’s capital, the exchange of senior police officers and the creation of a joint migration task force.

Another notable change between 2022 and 2023 was the jump in Turkish nationals arriving on small boats, from 1,127 (2% of the total) to 3,040 (11%).

There has been a long-term shift in the most common nationalities.

Iran and Iraq were the top two countries in every year from 2018 to 2021.

Afghan nationals accounted for just 1% of arrivals in 2018, 4% in 2019, 6% in 2020 and 5% in 2021 – before jumping to 20% in both 2022 (ranking second behind Albania) and 2023 (first).

All figures are based on the total number of arrivals where nationality has been recorded by the Home Office.