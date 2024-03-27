Four Tory MPs cleared of breaching lockdown rules by standards watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four Tory MPs cleared of breaching lockdown rules by standards watchdog

By Press Association
Sir Bernard Jenkin has been cleared of wrongdoing by the Commons standards commissioner (House of Commons/PA)
Four Conservative MPs accused of attending a birthday drinks event in breach of lockdown rules have been cleared of wrongdoing by the Commons standards watchdog.

Complaints against Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing and Tory backbenchers Sir Bernard Jenkin, Miriam Cates and Virginia Crosbie were not upheld by Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg.

All four were alleged to have attended a gathering in Parliament on December 8 2020.

In a report, the commissioner said Sir Bernard, Ms Cates and Ms Crosbie did attend the event, while Dame Eleanor only briefly entered the room to check that social distancing arrangements were being observed.

But Mr Greenberg concluded they did not behave in a way that could seriously damage the reputation of the House or MPs generally, and therefore did not breach rules for MPs.

He said: “Had this been entirely a business meeting, it would have been clearly in accordance with all restrictions and would have been reputationally unobjectionable.

“Had it been entirely social, it would have been clearly in disregard of the restrictions at the time.

“On the basis of the evidence, I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the event included both business and social elements.”

Mr Greenberg added: “I do not have evidence to justify a finding of breach of the Code of Conduct.”

At the time, London was in Tier 2 Covid measures which restricted indoor socialising, although gatherings that were “reasonably necessary for work purposes” were permitted.

Boris Johnson accused Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard of “monstrous hypocrisy” for allegedly attending the event before sitting on the cross-party Commons Privileges Committee which found that the former prime minister had lied to MPs with his partygate denials.

Cates
The complaint against Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Miriam Cates was not upheld by the Commons standards commissioner (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said in December that they were ending their investigation into the gathering, with no individuals receiving a penalty.

The force said officers “assessed the available information and concluded it did not meet the threshold for the referral of any fixed penalty notices” and that there would be no further action.

The standards commissioner’s report said Sir Bernard’s then-wife, peer Baroness Jenkin, sent an invitation to “birthday drinks” by WhatsApp to seven people, although it turned out to be a “hybrid” event held as part of a series of meetings organised by the Women2Win network of female Tory MPs.

“Wine (probably not exceeding two bottles) and ‘nibbles’ were available at the event,” the commissioner said, while noting these was no birthday cake as some reports had suggested.

Dame Eleanor gave permission for the gathering to be held in her conference room on the assumption it was a Women2Win business meeting, according to the report.