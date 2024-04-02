Opposition parties attack government as delayed discharge figures rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Opposition parties attack government as delayed discharge figures rise

By Press Association
The average number of hospital beds occupied each day by people whose discharge has been delayed was 1,874 (Jeff Moore/PA)
The average number of hospital beds occupied each day by people whose discharge has been delayed was 1,874 (Jeff Moore/PA)

Opposition parties have hit out at the Scottish Government after monthly figures for delayed discharge in Scottish NHS hospitals showed an increase in February.

There were 1,914 people delayed at the February census point, up by 3% compared with January.

The median length of delays was 22 days, the same as the previous month.

Meanwhile, the average number of hospital beds occupied each day by people whose discharge has been delayed was 1,874.

Coronavirus – Tue Jan 11, 2022
Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures were ‘wholly unacceptable’ (Fraser Bremner)

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “It’s been nine years since Shona Robison promised to eradicate delayed discharge from our hospitals and yet the SNP are still failing miserably to do so.

“It is wholly unacceptable that over 1,900 patients were languishing in hospital when they were fit and healthy enough to return home, which only risks them becoming ill which could potentially lead to a needless loss of life.

“That is the deeply damaging impact that the SNP’s lack of support for local care services is having on patients, while these delays also have a huge knock-on effect on other frontline NHS services.

“Neil Gray cannot fail to act on this alarming trend and must finally deliver on his party’s promises.”

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Dame Jackie Baillie said: “Four years on from the start of the pandemic and Scotland’s NHS remains in perpetual crisis.

“Health secretary after SNP health secretary has pledged to restore Scotland’s NHS but all we have had is soaring waits and deep SNP cuts that will fan the flames of the crisis.

“NHS staff are working tirelessly but they are being failed by an out-of-touch SNP government that has run out of ideas.

“Humza Yousaf is at pains to tell patients and staff that his NHS Recovery Plan is working, but no-one believes him.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “Far from eradicating discharges, this SNP government is watching them soar to alarming levels.

“People should never have to wait weeks or months in hospital for a care home place or help to return home.

“The SNP’s ill-fated centralisation of social care will do nothing to ease pressures. This billion-pound bureaucracy must be scrapped, not salvaged.”