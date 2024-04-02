Sunak still confident of ‘stopping the boats’ despite record arrivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak still confident of ‘stopping the boats’ despite record arrivals

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made ‘stopping the boats’ one of his pledges for 2023, but arrivals in 2024 have already topped 5,000 (James Manning/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is still confident he can “stop the boats” despite record arrivals in the first three months of the year, Downing Street has said.

Almost 800 people crossed the Channel in small boats over the Easter weekend, taking the total number of arrivals this year to 5,435.

The figures represent a 43% increase compared with the same period last year and are even higher than the previous record for the first three months set in 2022.

(PA Graphics)

Despite the increase, a Number 10 spokeswoman said Mr Sunak remains confident that he will meet his pledge to “stop the boats”, which he had made one of his priorities for last year.

The spokeswoman said there is “a range of different reasons” for “fluctuations” in the number of arrivals, pointing to criminal gangs adapting their tactics, the weather, and French police “facing increasing violence and disruption” on French beaches.

She added: “We need to keep stepping up our efforts and adapting to the gangs who continually adapt their own tactics, but that’s why, alongside continuing that work, we have to fundamentally break the business model, and that’s what the Rwanda partnership will do.”

Almost 800 people crossed the Channel in small boats over the Easter weekend (James Manning/PA)

Responding to the weekend’s figures, shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said: “Over the Christmas break, they were quick to claim credit for the low number of crossings, so where are the Home Secretary and Prime Minister now, when we’ve seen almost 800 people arrive in small boats over the bank holiday weekend?

“This is complete chaos. It’s time the Tories got a grip and adopted Labour’s plan of going after the criminal smuggling gangs, with a new cross-border police unit, and set up a new returns and enforcement unit to remove those who have no right to be here.”

Before the weekend’s crossings, 2024 had already see a record high in the number of people making the journey in the first three months of a year.

(PA Graphics)

The previous record high figure for January to March was 4,548 in 2022, with 3,793 arrivals in the first quarter of last year.

The Government has previously heralded a fall in arrivals by a third during 2022, and said arrivals over the past 12 months are still lower than for the whole of 2022, when more than 45,000 made the journey across the Channel.