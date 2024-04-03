Britons killed in Israeli air strike ‘excellent operators’, says security firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britons killed in Israeli air strike ‘excellent operators’, says security firm

By Press Association
People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)
The three Britons who were killed in the Israeli air strike in Gaza were “extremely experienced” and “excellent operators”, according to the director of the security firm that employed them.

John Chapman, 57, James Kirby, 47, and James Henderson, 33, were among seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers killed in strikes by the Israel Defence Forces on Monday.

The trio were working for security firm Global Solace, which was supporting the charity in Gaza, when a convoy they were travelling in was hit.

Company director Matthew Harding told Sky News: “Our first thoughts are with the families and loved ones. I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing the three men myself, but the company is a very close-knit family unit and many people in the room that I’m standing in right now knew all three men very well.

“And, in fact, some of them served with them prior to leaving the military.

“Their character traits are probably best for others to comment on. But what I can tell you is they were extremely experienced, very professional and thoroughly excellent operators.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Undated handout photos issued by World Central Kitchen of (left to right) of John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby (World Central Kitchen/PA)

“As with many, I would like to wait for the proper outcome of the thorough investigation we’re being told is being conducted. What we do know is that the humanitarian mission had been successfully completed and the food had been delivered and unloaded.

“The crew were turning around in order to make their way back to go to the safety of the compound when the incident happened. And we very much look forward to understanding exactly what went wrong from the Israeli Defence Force when they get to the bottom of it.”

On Wednesday, Lord David Cameron described the killings as “dreadful” and said “we should mourn the loss of these brave humanitarian workers”.

Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the attack as ‘unintended’ and ‘tragic’ (Abir Sultan/AP)

As he arrived at a Nato meeting in Brussels, the Foreign Secretary told broadcasters: “The dreadful events of the last two days are a moment when we should mourn the loss of these brave humanitarian workers, including the three British citizens that tragically were killed.

“We should also send our condolences to their families and our thoughts should be with them.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the attack as unintended and “tragic” and pledged an independent inquiry.

“Unfortunately in the past day, there was a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants in the Gaza Strip,” Mr Netanyahu said in a video statement on Tuesday.

“This happens in war. We are conducting a thorough inquiry and are in contact with the governments. We will do everything to prevent a recurrence.”